HomeNews
(Police mugshot via Liverpool Echo)

Former MMA Fighter Admits To Being ‘Senior Figure’ In Drug Trafficking Plot

By Kyle Dimond

A former MMA fighter has admitted his involvement in a drug trafficking plot after being accused of being a “senior figure” in a gang. It was reported in the Liverpool Echo that Paul “Boom Boom” Cahoon was on trial after being linked to moving cocaine and amphetamine from Merseyside in England to South Wales ten years ago.

Cahoon only recently admitted his involvement due to the fact that he fled to Dubai following a series of drug seizures nearly a decade ago before he was extradited back to the UK in 2024. He is set to be sentenced today (Friday January 10) after he admitted the charges on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Stephen McNally made reference to the fact that Cahoon had gained some notoriety during his days as a professional fighter. The 49-year old amassed an official record of 13-12 having faced the likes of Melvin Manhoef on two occasions with bouts against Elvis Sinosic and Ian Freeman in the UK promotion Cage Rage. He hasn’t fought since 2010 having made his pro debut back in 1998.

Multiple other men have been linked to the operation with several class A and B drug seizures taking place. McNally explained to the court how Cahoon appeared to be at the center of things having reportedly used nine different phone numbers during a period of six-months.

“The prosecution case is that Paul Cahoon was a senior figure within these conspiracies,” McNally told the court. “We say that Mr Cahoon had other people carrying out tasks on his instructions and that, by the way he acted, it was obvious that he was alive to the risk of detection and that he took steps to avoid it.

“The prosecution say that he was chopping and changing his telephone numbers in order to make it harder for any investigation to identify who he was in contact with, when he was in contact with them and who was in contact with him. That poses a question. Why would Mr Cahoon want to conceal his telephone contact? The prosecution’s case is, because it related to conspiracies to supply drugs.”

Cahoon’s defense against this was that this was due to the notoriety he had developing during his active MMA career but McNally argued that the communications aligned to similarly with the drug trafficking case.

“The prosecution’s case is it is simply too much of a coincidence that there is the level and timing of contact by Mr Cahoon than it is anything other than an indication that he was involved in the conspiracies.”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

UFC Middleweight Doesn’t Give Dricus Du Plessis A Chance Against Alex Pereira: ‘He Can Beat DDP Easily’

UFC
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is set to return at UFC 312 next...

UFC ‘Addicted’ Actor Reveals Which Fight Almost Left Him In Tears: ‘Was Getting His Ass Handed To Him’

UFC
A major UFC card being in town often turns into the most desirable destination...

Gilbert Burns Set For UFC 314 Return In Miami, Faces Undefeated Prospect

UFC
A big fight in the welterweight division is the first major matchup to have...

Joe Rogan Retracts Claim Of Jon Jones’ Pay Demand For Tom Aspinall Fight: ‘Dana Contacted Me…’

UFC
Joe Rogan is backpedaling on his recent assertion regarding Jon Jones' potential title fight...

Former Champ-Champ Henry Cejudo Opens As Betting Underdog For UFC Seattle Main Event vs. Song Yadong

UFC
February 22 is a huge date for the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion,...

Coach: Social Media Detox Will Take Sean O’Malley To The ‘Next Level’

UFC
Sean O'Malley's coach is confident of seeing an improved iteration of the former UFC...

Payton Talbott Has Surprise Opponent In Mind After UFC 311 Return: ‘He Has This Vendetta Against Women’

UFC
Payton Talbott was one of the breakout stars of 2024 after extending his winning...

Ranked UFC Featherweight Calls Brian Ortega Out For ‘Massive’ Clash At UFC London

UFC
Brian Ortega has not been the most active contender in the featherweight division for...

Islam Makhachev’s Manager On P4P Debate: Jon Jones ‘Can’t Beat Gane, Stipe & Be In The Top 5’

UFC
The manager of UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has a firm take on Jon...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002