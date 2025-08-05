Former Joaquin Buckley Defeater on Former Teammate Kamaru Usman’s Big UFC Atlanta Win

Joaquin Buckley is looking to rebound after a recent loss to Kamaru Usman, and a previous opponent of Buckley’s who implemented a similar game plan to garner a victory over ‘New Mansa’ has offered his thoughts on that UFC Atlanta fight. This is also a combatant who has had prior instances of training at the same gym as Usman, with this former interim Bellator MMA welterweight champion training with the former UFC welterweight champion at Sanford MMA, now Kill Cliff FC, at certain points years back.

Logan Storley appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts to discuss that UFC Atlanta headliner among several other subjects and did so ahead of his PFL welterweight tournament title bid that saw him eventually fall short to Thad Jean. Storley’s wrestling pedigree is notable and with the Buckley connectivity, the context was presented on how the lack of anti-wrestling seemed to play a big role in that UFC Atlanta loss to the former welterweight titleholder.

When asked if he could impart some advice to someone like Buckley if tasked with trying to help with rebuilding the UFC welterweight contender after the Kamaru Usman setback, Storley said,

“Yeah, Buckley was very, very athletic, very strong. I did a great job with timing and control and beating him up on the ground, you know. That’s where; same thing Kamaru [Usman] kind of did, you know. Obviously, I’m not his coach. So I don’t know. [Joaquin] Buckley’s very, very talented. He looked great against Colby [Covington], but Kamaru’s, you know, one of the best to do it. He had a great game plan to get out there and just smother him and dominate him. So you know, it was tough for Buckley.”

Joaquin Buckley and the story of his Logan Storley fight

Logan Storley previously bested Joaquin Buckley and secured that victory over the surging UFC combatant back at Bellator 197. This transpired on April 13th, 2018, as Storley stepped into the cage with a 7-0 professional MMA record opposite Buckley’s pro mixed martial arts ledger of 8-1.

After a wrestling-heavy performance that had many similar components to how Usman approached the Buckley fight, Storley would emerge with a unanimous decision victory over ‘New Mansa’ inside of The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.