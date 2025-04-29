Francis Ngannou Reportedly Involved In Fatal Motorcycle Accident In Cameroon

Francis Ngannou’s name has reportedly become embroiled in a deeply troubling incident.

On Monday, several reports surfaced on social media claiming that Francis Ngannou was involved in a motorcycle accident in which he struck a young woman in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

According to a report from Le Bled Parle, a girl named Ntsama Brigitte Manuella was struck by “The Predator’s” motorcycle while returning home. The former UFC heavyweight champion is said to have rushed her to the General Hospital of Yaoundé in a desperate attempt to save her life.

However, despite undergoing emergency surgery for severe injuries to her leg and arm, Manuella tragically passed away.

🇨🇲 Francis Ngannou est lié au décès d'une jeune femme



À Omnisport, Yaoundé, Ntsama Brigitte Manuella a été percutée par une moto conduite par Francis Ngannou alors qu’elle rentrait d'une sortie entre amies. Ngannou l’a immédiatement transportée à l’hôpital Général, le plus… pic.twitter.com/GWaqkgwm09 — Abidjan Post (@Abidjanpost225) April 27, 2025

As of now, there has been no official word from Ngannou or his team on the matter, and it is still unclear if any legal consequences will be taken against the combat sports superstar.

“The Predator” was most recently in action in the main event of PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October, where he secured a dominant first-round TKO victory over Renan Ferreira, capturing the promotion’s coveted Super heavyweight championship.

Before returning to MMA, Ngannou ventured into the world of professional boxing, making his debut in October 2023 against former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Despite a stunning performance that shocked many, he suffered a razor-thin split decision loss.

The 38-year-old Cameroonian stepped into the ring again in March 2024 to face Anthony Joshua, but this time suffered a devastating second-round knockout.