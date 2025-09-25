Frederic Vosgröne suggests parting ways with Oktagon MMA: “organizations that are much bigger wanting me to fight”

An Oktagon MMA standout who has drawn comparisons to both Brock Lesnar and Paddy Pimblett is seemingly engaging in a bit of a public feud with the powerhouse European MMA organization. The combatant in question is Frederic Vosgröne and while he got a victory in the Oktagon MMA cage over the weekend, his future with the promotion seems a bit up in the air. At Oktagon 76, Vosgröne would defeat Fabio Moraes with the September 20th victory in Frankfurt, Germany transpiring in the first round.

The hulking competitor improved to 5-0 there and since his promotional debut in April, Vosgröne has become one of the promotion’s more viral stars with his social media videos picking up a lot of attention. Unfortunately some attention was drawn to Frederic Vosgröne’s antics at the post-fight press conference where he said some inflammatory things about the higher ups at Oktagon MMA.

Oktagon MMA released an official statement on the matter which can be seen in full in the included link here.

Frederic Vosgröne responds to the Oktagon MMA statement

Frederic Vosgröne has since fireed back a retort to the company by way of his personal Instagram story, as Vosgröne stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“If you feel disrespected by me than we should just part ways. I have many organizations that are much bigger wanting me to fight. So Ondrej Novotny [OKTAGON co-founder & owner], if you feel like you can’t treat me right, than just cancel my contract. But obviously you won’t do it and use it as leverage to pressure me.”

The future of the popular unbeaten fighter is somewhat in question although at the end of Oktagon MMA‘s statement on this matter, the promotion mentioned how the hulking combatant has already agreed to a subsequent fight in Cologne. Vosgröne has expressed a willingness to honor that bout agreement, one which OMMA stated was agreed upon and confirmed multiple times by his management already.