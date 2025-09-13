Olympic Champion Gable Steveson Makes Explosive MMA Debut With 98 Second Finish At LFA 217

Gable Steveson barely broke a sweat in his dominant MMA debut.

On Friday night at the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Minnesota, Steveson made his long-awaited cage debut at LFA 217, facing Braden Peterson in a heavyweight clash with his training partner and former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones in his corner.

image: @lfafighting/Instagram

Although the Olympic gold medalist took a few leg kicks in the opening moments, he quickly secured a rapid single-leg takedown. Once on the mat, Steveson controlled the action with a mix of precise, punishing elbows and constant submission threats.

Steveson gets his first takedown about 15 seconds into the fight #LFA217 pic.twitter.com/VoBnHYSmue — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

He ultimately ended the fight by rising and raining down a relentless barrage of punches, compelling the referee to stop the bout just 1:38 into the first round. Steveson was awarded Performance of the Night honors for his effort.

Gable Steveson MAULS Braden Peterson in the first round of his MMA debut.



WHAT A START TO HIS CAREER 🔥 #LFA217 @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/cN1zffVCU3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

When Did Gable Steveson Win Olympic Gold?

Gable Steveson claimed the Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling (125kg) at the 2020 Tokyo Games, defeating Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili in the final showdown.

Gable Steveson wins gold! 🥇



His last-second takedown gave him the win in Olympic wrestling 👏 @GableSteveson pic.twitter.com/3VaEN4MCpz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 6, 2021

Shortly after, Steveson signed with WWE and made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam 2021. His stint with the promotion, however, was brief, as reports indicated he was released due to limited progress at WWE’s Performance Center.

The 25-year-old American also had a brief stint with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills on the defensive line. Unfortunately, his football aspirations didn’t materialize, leading to his release in August 2024. Steveson subsequently went back to the University of Minnesota to continue his wrestling career and bolster his achievements before ultimately turning his focus to MMA.