Gennady Golovkin called out by BKFC champ: “I do him in 3”

A BKFC champion has called out Gennady Golovkin for a bare knuckle boxing bout and theorizes that it would be a quick affair. Connor Tierney is the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship titleholder in question who called out GGG recently. This callout was also made in the context of BKFC 81 freshly being in the books with acclaimed amateur and pro gloved boxer James DeGale winning in the main event but it seemingly being a one and done experience for him.

The BKFC UK welterweight champion used the medium of his Instagram story to convey this message as Tierney said,

Connor Tierney captured the BKFC UK welterweight crown in August 2024 against Jonny Graham. In their BKFC 64 headlining bout, Tierney authored a unanimous decision victory over Graham to cement himself as the champion of the promotion’s United Kingdom branch.

‘Brum Town Bomber’ also defended the BKFC UK strap in late-June of this year against Danny Christie. Tierney would stop Christie fourteen seconds into the fourth frame of their bare knuckle boxing bout when they tested skill at BKFC 77 in the main event.

Gennady Golovkin closes in on potential IBHOF recognition

Gennady Golovkin was in the headlines recently for matters related to his massive legacy in the sweet science possibly being immortalized. The International Boxing Hall of Fame ballot in 2026 has been distributed a few days ago with the Kazakhstan native being a frontrunner in those recent inductions conversations. Golovkin is a multi-time middleweight champion on a global scale and has been unified titleholder on a pair of occasions with one of the strongest runs at 160 pounds in recent memory.

The 43-year-old is in the running with Vernon Forrest as well as Steve Collins with all of these pugilists being looked at for the first time within the men’s modern category. The results of the voting will be made public come early December.