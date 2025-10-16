Gennady Golovkin could “give [Terence] Crawford a run for his money”, says ex-boxing champ

Gennady Golovkin has not been actively competing in recent times but a former champion int he sweet science thinks Triple G could return to the ring and give Terence Crawford problems. This was touched on in an interview with Poker Strategy that George Groves took part in. Crawford is on top of the boxing world as the undisputed super middleweight champion after a masterclass performance against Terence Crawford last month.

George Groves is among many who were thoroughly impressed by the win ‘Bud’ secured over Canelo Alvarez on Netflix and sees Terence Crawford as the top pound for pound fighter in the sport right now. That being said, the pride and confidence of a high level fighter never truly leaves in full as the former WBA super middleweight champion feels like he could test Crawford with Groves saying,

“I highly admire Crawford, but surely he wouldn’t have beaten me? I would have done him. I’m sure he’d back himself too. I think he’d have a problem with the bigger super middleweights.”

Gennady Golovkin could be a compelling test for Terence Crawford, per Groves

Gennady Golovkin is in international boxing hall of fame nomination running this year for the HOF chapter for modern era fighters but a comeback doesn’t seem to be completely off the table. Upon thinking of potential super-middleweight names that could compel Crawford to take on another blockbuster bout, George Groves thought of the accomplished middleweight KO artist, as George Groves stated,

“It’d be sad to never see Crawford box again, but without anyone else to fight and coming back down to welterweight or even lightweight might be difficult at this stage. Maybe Triple G, Golovkin will actually come back and give Crawford a run for his money.”

GGG has been on a hiatus since 2023 but an interview with Boxing Scene at the World Boxing Championships seemed to leave the door open a crack regarding a competitive return for Golovkin someday. When asked further about a return date or potential opponent, the Kazakhstan native playfully responded with Golovkin saying that was his secret.