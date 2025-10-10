George Groves: Jake Paul’s antics are “all stolen!”, talks Netflix and BBC boxing efforts

Former boxing champion George Groves had a lot to say about the likes of Jake Paul, a sweet science centred Netflix project, and BBC getting involved with the world of boxing again.

In an interview with Poker Strategy, Groves initially touched on his thoughts regarding how he feels like Jake Paul steals a lot of mannerisms from things that he has seen prior fighters do.

This was something that Groves observed about Paul during a recent Gervonta Davis interactions, as Groves said,

“I like the clips where Gervonta Davis is sort of standing there like this, and then Jake Paul’s doing the MMA stuff. Everything about him, he’s just seen on TV or something, he’s just seen somewhere else. It’s all stolen!”

George Groves talks Netflix and BBC boxing projects

The former WBA champion also spoke on how he felt like the recent documentary on Matchroom boxing kind of tinkered with reality a bit. When expressing his thoughts regarding that Netflix project featuring the Hearns, George Groves stated,

“I came in halfway through the third episode. It’s called The Greatest Showmen, which I like because Eddie and Barry are the showmen. But if you watch the Greatest Showman, the movie with Hugh Jackman, it’s a bit of a con, isn’t it? It’s quite deceptive.” “When Conor Benn is calling up while Eddie and Frank Smith are on the golf course and Connor Benn’s sitting there in his Versace dressing-gown and he says, “I spent every penny I’ve got to clear my name”, maybe he bought that Versace dressing-gown first…”

Also of note, with the sweet science making a comeback on BBC, the 37-year-old could not contain his elation for how it can help grow fighters in the sport, as George Groves quipped,