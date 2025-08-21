Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz Didn’t Want to Face Me Even For $5 Million

Georges St-Pierre and Nick Diaz have not entered live competition in years but they are still getting lucrative offers to compete with former UFC champions. The former UFC champion in this instance is Tyron Woodley with ‘The Chosen One’ mentioning the GSP and Diaz gialogue while speaking to Action Network.

Woodley has also not competed in a few years since being stopped inside the distance during his boxing rematch with Jake Paul in late-2021. When touching on the situations with both St-Pierre and Diaz as well as why the respective fights never ended up getting traction or materializing at all, Tyron Woodley said,

“I offered GSP $5 million to fight me in the Middle East. I had an organization, and we was gonna promote a fight, for me and GSP and he just flat out said, ‘Tyron, I’m not in that space any more, I’m not fighting anymore. I appreciate the offer,’ I said,’ cool, well, if you’re not in that space, we’re not’. It was nothing disrespectful, because he is the best welterweight of all time. He’s the greatest. So why would I not want to fight him?”

“If I beat Georges St. Pierre, nobody would care about [my losses to] Gilbert Burns, Vincente Luque, Colby Covington, or Kamaru Usman. None of those losses matter. I’m the best welterweight of all time, so I was looking at it from that standpoint. I did think I could beat him. I never got a chance to prove it when I was at my peak.”

“And, he just declined the fight. And then I turned around and Nick Diaz offered him the same amount of money off, $5 million to fight in the Middle East. He liked the message I sent him. He hearted it, but he never replied back.”

(Tyron Woodley & Georges St-Pierre on Instagram)

Georges St-Pierre and his last fighting foray

Georges St-Pierre last stepped into the cage in November 2017 and cemented himself even further in the history books. GSP would compte at the world’s most famous arena and ascended to the UFC championship throne once again and in a new weight class no less. At UFC 217, the Canadian combatant would do battle with Michael Bisping for the middleweight crown.

The long time welterweight kingpin would vault himself into that rareified air of two division UFC champions when Georges St-Pierre submitted ‘the Count’ to claim the 185 pound strap inside of Madison Square Garden in the pay-per-view headliner.