‘Abuse Of Elders’ – Fans React As GFL Announces Frank Mir vs. Fabrício Werdum Matchup With Combined Age of 92

The Global Fight League’s rollout of matchups for its inaugural season isn’t exactly being met with positive reactions, especially the most recently confirmed bout between former UFC heavyweight champions Frank Mir and Fabrício Werdum.

This year, the GFL is set to stage events for the first time, as the new organization targets success in mixed martial arts with a team-based format. 15 shows are apparently lined up until August, before a pair of playoff cards and one final event goes down at the end of 2025.

After confirming the six city teams and manager/head coach combinations for each, 120 athletes were chosen as part of the inaugural draft in January. A few weeks on — and before the release of any information on dates and locations for the upcoming events — the first matchups have emerged.

Following the announcement of Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold 2, the GFL caused a stir by revealing the return matchup for a well past his prime Maurício “Shogun” Rua, who will face the powerful Yoel Romero.

And more matchups driving further “Grandad Fight League” jokes among fans look to be on the way, starting with a heavyweight clash between 45-year-old Team Los Angeles representative Mir and 47-year-old Werdum, of Team São Paulo.

The Brazilian’s inclusion marks one of many concerns highlighted by the MMA community. Werdum and fellow GFL signing Wanderlei Silva both cited irreversible brain damage in their statements for the now-settled antitrust lawsuit against the UFC.

That was pointed out by some fans while reacting to his first fight since a 2023 decision loss to Junior dos Santos under the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA banner. Mir, meanwhile, hasn’t fought in MMA since 2019 and lost both his professional boxing debut and Triad Combat bout 2021.

League — Combat Sports Insider (@combat_insider) February 14, 2025

Come on guys……..abuse of elders — RD20 (@Titch2024) February 14, 2025

they’re talking about the events being in LA. i don’t see how CSAC sanctions this https://t.co/2mMo3YNve0 — Sean (@ten8rnd) February 14, 2025

Grandpa Fight League https://t.co/Dyv8hcEiCC — Ryan Frederick (@ryanjfrederick) February 14, 2025

The combined age of these fighters is 92 years old🤦‍♂️ — Gladiator MMA (@TheMMAGladiator) February 14, 2025

Oh nah this is getting sad — Max (@MaxMitc65046521) February 14, 2025