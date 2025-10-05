GFL Announces Plans For 2026 Start, Announces Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold

The Global Fight League is doing take two and has announced plans to restart operations in 2026.

The GFL announced their intention to finally get events started through a statement on social media — the promotion’s first statement since the spring.

To the athletes, fans and partners, thank you for your patience and support. We’ve been hard at work and look forward to sharing what’s next. Stay tuned, more to come on our plans for 2026.#TogetherWeFight pic.twitter.com/uyL7CHp1hS — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) October 5, 2025

“To the athletes, fans and partners, thank you for your patience and support. We’ve been hard at work and look forward to sharing what’s next,” the GLF’s statement said. “Stay tuned, more to come on our plans for 2026.”

The GFL also announced a rematch between former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold, which the GFL also promoted through a social media post. No information about an event date or location has been revealed, however.

Our first confirmed matchup:



The All-American @chrisweidman takes on @LukeRockhold in a highly anticipated rematch between 2 former champions! pic.twitter.com/pZeOfTWJHx — Global Fight League (@mmagfl) February 13, 2025

GFL Planning To Resume Operations In 2026

The GFL was formally launched in late 2024, intending to re-introduce the team-based format that was seen with the IFL in the mid-2000s. The plan was to have six teams be formed, based in London, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, with a points-based system and events held throughout the year at each of the various locations and a champion team crowned at the end of the year.

The league promoted various different benefits from fighters not seen in other MMA promotions, including revenue share, retirement benefits, and insurance coverage.

A draft was held in January but was blasted for promoting it as “live” after its results were leaked out. Plans were then for a pair of events to be held in Los Angeles in May before they were canceled and operations paused, with founder Darren Owen claiming a missed financial commitment from a key investor.