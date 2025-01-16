Global Fight League Announces Cities & Team Managers For Launch Year, “Shogun” Rua & Yoel Romero Among Latest Signings

The Global Fight League (GFL) has revealed a range of crucial updates about how the structure of the budding MMA organization will look.

The newly launched promotion has already secured an array of over 300 fighters, including several high-profile former stars from renowned organizations such as the UFC, Bellator, and PFL. The GFL is said to make its highly anticipated debut this April, with the precise commencement date yet to be revealed.

The GFL introduces an innovative team-based format, featuring six teams from cities around the world competing in a league structure that includes playoffs. The first draft is scheduled for Jan. 24.

The GFL disclosed the latest draft entrants in a recent press release, as well as the cities that will represent each team and the managers and coaches set to lead them.

The new draft pool features notable names such as Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Yoel Romero, Chad Mendes, Renan Barao, Douglas Lima, Ovince Saint Preux and Todd Duffee. Meanwhile, the six teams will represent some of the world’s most iconic cities: Los Angeles, Miami, New York, São Paulo, London and Dubai.

Here’s a look at the managers and coaches appointed to lead the six teams in the GFL:

Los Angeles: UFC Hall of Famer Wanderlei Silva has been named the manager of Team Los Angeles, with the renowned Rafael Cordeiro stepping in as the head coach.

Miami: Thiago Alves will manage Team Miami, with Conan Silveira as the head coach.

New York: The manager for Team New York is still to be announced, with the team set to be coached by the famed Ray Longo.

São Paulo: Team São Paulo will be led by Brazil’s own former UFC champion Lyoto Machida as manager, with the legendary Andre Pederneiras as the team’s coach.

London: UFC veteran Luke Barnatt will take the reins as manager, while Carl Prince of Manchester Top Team will serve as the head coach for Team London.

Dubai: Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez will lead Team Dubai as manager, with Javier Mendez from the American Kickboxing Academy stepping in as the team’s head coach.

Darren Owen, the company’s co-founder, has outlined an array of unique benefits tailored to prioritize fighters’ welfare.

These include comprehensive training support, insurance coverage, a 50-50 revenue-sharing model, pension plans, and various other perks aimed at ensuring financial stability and fostering long-term professional well-being for the athletes.

The promotion has, however, come under fire for signing a number of aging veterans for the upcoming draft, including Frank Mir, Marlon Moraes, and Tyron Woodley.