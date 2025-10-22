Ham Seo Hee enters free agency after over 2 years away from ONE

Ham Seo Hee has now entered free agency and seems to have left on amicable enough terms while also indicating great enthusiasm for the future. The news likely does not come as a surprise to anyone who actively follows the ONE Championship scene being that it has been over two years since the 38-year-old has competed in the ONE Circle. That outing saw Ham Seo Hee take a loss to multi-sport ONE Championship titleholder Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

That setback represented Ham’s first loss in close to a decade with her prior MMA defeat coming during her UFC tenure when she was noticeably outsized fighting at a higher weight. Prior to the Stamp setback in the Fall of 2023, Ham put together a nine fight win streak against huge names like Ayaka Hamasaki as well as two wins over current ONE Championship atomweight titleholder Denice Zamboanga.

In an Instagram post addressing her current contractual status, Ham said,

“I’m officially a free agent now!!! I had a difficult time because I couldn’t compete for 2 years, but I had a great time. I’ll come back in a great promotion to show me again!!!!”

Ham Seo Hee and her huge resume in mixed martial arts

Ham Seo Hee is a well travelled individual with title accolades across multiple promotions which would likely behoove her in negotiations going forward. The Jewels atomweight title, the Road FC atomweight strap, and the Rizin super atomweight championship are all prizes that ‘Hamderlei Silva’ has adorned on her mantle.

Ham made her professional MMA debut in February 2007 with a bit of an inauspicious start going 3-3 in her first six fights, albeit while fighting legends like Megumi Fujii who many see as the women’s MMA GOAT. The South Korean combatant would go on a notable run in MMA as well as Shoot Boxing before embarking on a UFC run that lasted from December 2014 to November 2016.