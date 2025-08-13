How Controversial Figure CM Punk Earned the Respect of a BKFC Edmonton Victor

CM Punk is a well known WWE star who also does broadcasting work for CFFC with a multi-fight BKFC competitor recently recalling his interaction with the former AEW and WWE champion after fighting on a past card for the New Jersey-based MMA promotion. Adam De Freitas has a history at the 2300 Arena even prior to his March fight in Philly for BKFC with a previous foray into the CFFC cage under his belt at the old ECW Arena.

De Frietas touched on this subject while he appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker before eventually securing his first ever bare knuckle win with a first round knockout of Skyler Mauller at BKFC Edmonton on August 9th. When asked if there were interactions that were had with CM Punk while both did their thing for CFFC on that event from a few years ago, De Freitas said,

“Actually yeah. So I’m trying to remember the name of the guy I fought. He was really good. We had a great fight. I thought I won. It was a split decision for him. He took me down a lot, but he did nothing on the ground. I lit him up, dropped him twice, almost had a submission. Even on the ground, I was hitting him with elbows.”

“But I have to respect the fact that if he’s on top, even if he’s doing nothing, if he’s on top, in a lot of judges eyes, he’s winning, right? But I lost a split in Philly, which you know, you lose a split to the hometown guy, you can kind of walk away thinking you won that fight. But I went backstage. CM Punk did come up. He did say he thought I won. We probably have about a 5 minute conversation.”

“I doubt he even remembers it because it was probably 5-6 years ago. But yeah, he honestly he seemed pretty cool. He didn’t act like this giant character or anything like that. He came up and told me, “Yeah, [I] thought [you] won that fight.” and it was kind of just like shooting the s**t with one of the gym bros. He was pretty laidback and seemed like a pretty humble guy. I don’t watch too much wrestling and I don’t know him from his character, but I seem to be a fan, man. I didn’t mind the guy, seemed pretty cool.”

CM Punk signs CFFC Heavyweight Champion Anthony Guarascio’s CM Punk action figure at #CFFC144



"You can sell it on Ebay, I don’t care.”😂 pic.twitter.com/yKzcUEPHJF — Zack (@Zack46625300) July 19, 2025

The Adam De Freitas-CM Punk Interaction at CFFC: “He didn’t have to do that”

When recalling more of his CM Punk meeting that happened when fighting in CFFC, in a bout that saw the Canadian combatant lose to Ryan Rizco via split decision, De Freitas stated,

“Yeah, I think he [Rizco] was same team as Eddie Alvarez. Decent boxing, but I was a way better boxer, but it was the wrestling. He kept taking me down and I made the mistake of thinking because I’m throwing up submissions and hitting him with elbows off my back that I didn’t have to stand up. So again another loss and I still think I won but I got to own it, man.”

“I didn’t try to stand back up, so I lost a split decision to him. But yeah, I met CM Punk backstage he was like yes, a super cool guy you know. Came up and showed respect to the fighters backstage after. He didn’t have to do that, right, so I respect that.”