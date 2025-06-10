“I’d Fight Her on Mars” Kayla Harrison Ready for Amanda Nunes at Any Weight, Anytime

Kayla Harrison is open to fighting former UFC bantamweight and UFC featherweight champion Amanda Nunes in either weight category when we they eventually collide inside the octagon. Harrison cemented herself as the new UFC bantamweight champion when she submitted two-time 135 pound titleholder Julianna Pena over the weekend and the dust barely settled at UFC 316 before her next opponent was confirmed in the aftermath.

The former PFL champion and multi-time Olympic gold medalist had finally added UFC gold to her mantle on June 7th and Harrison also organically generated a massive moment with the GOAT of women’s MMA, Nunes. When discussing the electric fallout with Amanda Nunes inside of the cage shortly after she was minted as the new UFC bantamweight champion, Harrison said,

“I invited Amanda into the octagon. It wasn’t planned; I just saw her on the jumbotron and thought, ‘Let’s make some promotional magic.’ I said, ‘Come on, let’s go, girl.’ It worked out great. When I spoke to Ali a couple days ago, he said the perfect plan would be us fighting at 145 and then 135. I have no idea if that will happen, but I’m open to it.”

Kayla Harrison continued, “I just want to fight. I definitely want to fight Amanda—she’s the greatest of all time. I want to be the greatest of all time. There’s no bad blood. I don’t care what weight we fight at. I’d fight her on Mars, I don’t care. I want her to be ready, and I’ll be ready.”

Image credit: UFC

Kayla Harrison prepares for ‘magic’ matchup with Amanda Nunes

Also at this same post-fight press conference when touching upon the magnitude of this matchup with ‘The Lioness’, Kayla Harrison quippeed,

“When that fight happens, I want her to be the best her, and I’m going to be the best me. We’re going to make some absolute magic in the women’s division, break some records, make some history, and make a lot of money doing it. We’re going to bring women’s MMA to a whole new level.”