Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett to Be the First UFC Event of 2026 According to Training Partner

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria appears set to defend his title against Paddy Pimblett in January 2026, according to Shem Rock, a training partner of the Liverpool contender who spoke recently about the potential matchup.​

Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett in 2026

​Rock, who trains alongside Pimblett at Next Generation Liverpool, offered insight into his teammate’s preparation and the likelihood of the bout materializing. The newly-signed UFC fighter shared his perspective on what would mark the first UFC event of 2026 and the inaugural numbered card under the promotion’s new Paramount broadcast deal. Speaking to Kyle Diamond of Bloody Elbow, Shem Rock explained:

​”What I think and what’s really happening might be two different things, but to me, Paddy versus Ilia makes sense,” Rock said. “He’s a big star; Ilia’s a big star. First pay-per-view of the year should be that. And look — Paddy’s training twice a week sparring, twice a week lifting, every week getting massages. He’s not doing that for fun. He’s training for a reason.”

​The matchup has gained momentum following reports that the UFC originally planned to grant Justin Gaethje the next lightweight title shot. However, multiple sources indicate the promotion pivoted to Topuria-Pimblett to maximize viewership for their first Paramount event, a fight expected to capture more attention given the heated history between the two fighters.

​Topuria captured the vacant UFC lightweight championship in June at UFC 317 with a first-round knockout of Charles Oliveira. The Georgian-Spanish fighter, who holds a perfect 17-0 record, became just the tenth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes after previously reigning as featherweight champion. Following his victory, Topuria immediately called out Pimblett, leading to a confrontation inside the octagon where the champion shoved his rival and the two exchanged heated words.

​Pimblett has positioned himself for a title shot after dominating Michael Chandler at UFC 314 in April, securing a third-round technical knockout that extended his UFC record to 7-0. The Liverpool fighter climbed to number 10 in the lightweight rankings following the victory and has been vocal about wanting to face Topuria next.

​The rivalry between Topuria and Pimblett dates back to March 2022, when they clashed physically at the fighters’ hotel during a UFC event in London. The confrontation stemmed from a social media post by Pimblett in early 2021 that referenced the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia, which Topuria found deeply offensive as several people he knew had died in the conflict. During the London altercation, Pimblett threw a hand sanitizer bottle at Topuria, who retaliated before being restrained by his team.

​Since then, the animosity has remained constant across social media and UFC events. The two fighters were placed on the same card again at UFC 282 in December 2022, where tensions nearly boiled over at the pre-fight press conference. Security intervened to prevent another physical confrontation as Topuria attempted to approach Pimblett during the media obligations.

UFC 324 on Paramount

​UFC president Dana White has indicated that Topuria is a possibility to headline the first major UFC card on Paramount in January 2026. The promotion signed a broadcast rights deal with Paramount worth $7.7 billion over seven years, set to begin on January 1, 2026. While White has not officially confirmed the matchup, he told reporters after the Contender Series that matchmaking for the inaugural Paramount card began in mid-October.

​The fight would likely take place at UFC 324 in Los Angeles on January 10, though the UFC has not made an official announcement. Topuria addressed the possibility during a press conference in Georgia, describing his participation in the January card as “very possible.” When asked about potential opponents, he left little doubt about his preference for facing Pimblett, citing their history and the demand from fans.

​Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has maintained that his client deserves the title shot based on his ranking and experience in the division. However, the UFC appears to have prioritized the more marketable and combustible matchup between Topuria and Pimblett for the high-profile Paramount debut.

​Pimblett has publicly stated he believes the fight will happen soon, recently suggesting on social media that he has already signed his contract while claiming Topuria has not yet done so. The Liverpool fighter has been open about his training focus, acknowledging that his striking timing needs improvement if he faces Topuria but expressing confidence in his grappling abilities.

​Rock’s comments about Pimblett’s consistent training regimen align with the fighter’s known dedication during camp periods. Despite gaining significant weight between fights, Pimblett has successfully made the 155-pound lightweight limit for all his UFC appearances, including a documented 40-pound cut for UFC 314.

As the first numbered event under the new Paramount deal, UFC 324 represents a critical moment for the promotion to establish its partnership with a new broadcast platform. The organization appears to be banking on Topuria and Pimblett’s star power and genuine animosity to deliver a memorable main event that sets the tone for future Paramount cards.

​Topuria enters as the favorite based on his status as the reigning champion and number one pound-for-pound fighter. His rise through two divisions has been marked by dominant victories over elite competition, including knockouts of Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Oliveira. This bout would mark only his second fight at lightweight, but the 28-year-old has already proven he belongs among the division’s best.

​Pimblett remains undefeated in the UFC since joining from Cage Warriors over four years ago, building a reputation for dramatic finishes and pre-fight entertainment. While bookmakers and analysts are expected to install him as a significant underdog, the British fighter has consistently exceeded expectations and remains confident he can shock the world.

​As Rock observed from his position training alongside Pimblett at Next Generation Liverpool, the signs point to a fight happening sooner rather than later. Whether the matchup receives official confirmation in the coming weeks remains to be seen, but the pieces appear to be falling into place for one of the most anticipated grudge matches in recent UFC history.