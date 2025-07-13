‘I’m Going To Move Forward The Best I Can’ – Ben Askren Discusses Mindset In Latest Recovery Update

Ben Askren took to social media on July 12 to provide another update on his ongoing health recovery.

Askren reached out to the MMA community, openly discussing his mindset as he deals with recovering from a double lung transplant — needed after Askren suffered pneumonia, following a severe staph infection, which left him hospitalized.

Askren opened up on his mindset as everything left an impact on him.

“‘Man, I never smoked one cigarette, never smoked any weed, never did anything,'” Askren said, reflecting. “‘Why did my lungs get stolen from me? Why isn’t this happening to someone who smokes?’ Then I realized…it happened.”

Ben Askren Says He Will Not Feel Sorry For Himself

In a video update earlier this week, Askren spoke to the public for the first time since the news of his illness first came out. Askren discussed the effects the illness has had on him, flatlining “just four times” as well as losing 50 pounds and having no memory of events from May 28 to July 2.

In this newest update, Askren admits while he has gotten down on himself, it’s not something he can do now. Askren promised to stay positive and carry on with how things are.

“I can be bitter and angry, I could whine and cry, but that’s not going to help anybody,” Askren said. “I am where I am now and I’m going to move forward the best that I can. So I hope you guys are enjoying the updates. I will not feel sorry for myself. I’m going to be out of here very soon.”

Many in the combat sports world have reached out to share their love and offering assistance. This includes UFC CEO and President Dana White, who called Askren’s recovery an “unbelievable journey” and confirmed at the UFC Nashville post-fight press conference that he provided financial support for Askren and his family.