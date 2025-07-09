Is Revenge on the Horizon? Alexander Volkov Weighs a Blaydes Rematch and Almeida Showdown

Alexander Volkov has not stepped into the cage yet in 2025 but seems to have several enticing potential options in front of him for his return. Speaking to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, Volkov touched on several subjects including his own layoff from competition and the big shifts in the heavyweight landscape as of late.

King mentioned that Curtis Blaydes seemed keen on a Volkov fight and stated how the former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion is evidently a very popular guy these days with everybody at the top wanting a piece of Alex Volkov. Responding to this statement from King, Volkov said,

“I could fight with Curtis Blaydes as well. Curtis won against Almeida, as I remember. It’s a really good match for me and a good rematch as well. Both Almeida and Blaydes have similar styles—grappling and wrestling skills. Blaydes is more interesting because I lost to him before in a very close fight. So, it’s a good chance to give him back this loss.”

Alexander Volkov and the case some make for a UFC title shot outright

There are some out there who are thinking that Alexander Volkov has a case to get a UFC heavyweight title shot outright because while he technically lost his last fight, few truly seemed to perceive it as such. Volkov previously competed against Ciryl Gane last December at UFC 310 with the latter winning on points in a judges verdict that saw many in the space, including Dana White, stating that Volkov was screwed.

The 36-year-old indicated in the same MMA Junkie interview that this loss was actually something that motivated growth. With Gane being the frontrunner in the eyes of many to fight the recently upgraded titleholder in UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, it makes sense to many that Volkov should get the shot as they saw him as the rightful winner of the rematch with Gane.

The native of Russia could also be in a similar motivation-minded spot if an Aspinall fight came about as would be the case for a Blaydes rematch in as far as wanting to avenge a loss. Volkov and Aspinall fought each other in March 2022 with the latter submitting the former in the first round of their fight.