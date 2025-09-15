Islam Makhachev Will Submit Jack Della Maddalena In The Championship Rounds, According to Former UFC Contender

Islam Makhachev will finish Jack Della Maddalena in the later stages of their oncoming welterweight title fight according to a former UFC title challenger at 170 pounds. Dan Hardy spoke about this looming fight at Madison Square Garden during a recent interview he did with Helen Yee Sports.

Islam Makhachev vacated his lightweight belt in the attempt to enter that rarefied air of two divison UFC champions in history when the Dagestan native tries to unseat JDM from his welterweight throne on November 15th. When discussing the machinations of this matchup in Q4 of 2025, Dan Hardy said,

“I’ve been high on JDM for a long time… His boxing’s always impressed me. But at this point, I feel like Islam’s moving up a weight class at the right time… I don’t think Islam can stay healthy and stay in the lightweight division for any longer. I think right now he’s allowed himself to move into a division where his body’s just going to grow into it.”

“He’s going to be incredibly powerful. I just think Islam’s all-round game is so problematic for any single fighter. I see him taking it… probably a 50-50 striking exchange, Makhachev winning with a kicking advantage, but then his grappling and wrestling taking over—probably winning by submission in the championship rounds.”

Islam Makhachev can lose to Jack Della Maddalena if the champ does one thing right, per ex-UFC fighter

Islam Makhachev is ultimately being picked to win by another former UFC welterweight veteran but that combatant in question does see a way that Jack Della Maddalena can defeat the former UFC lightweight champion.

Jake Ellenberger is the referenced fighter in question and during a recent interview with Bloody Elbow giving his viewpoint on this UFC welterweight championship bout, Ellenberger stated [via Bloody Elbow],

“That’s a fun one. [With Islam Makhachev moving up a weight class] that changes the story a little bit.”

“On paper, it’s hard to bet against Islam. The guy is incredible. When you get to the highest level, it just comes down to strategy: who can build a strategy and implement it when it matters.”

“That’s a fun one. I’m still leaning towards Makhachev, but there are plenty of ways Jack can win.”