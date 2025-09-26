Jack Della Maddalena touts Islam Makhachev’s greater “finishing ability” than Belal Muhammad pre-UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena thinks his looming title challenger will learn from the mistakes made by the man JDM captured gold from. Maddalena aims to make his first successful welterweight title defense against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322. The native of Australia captured the strap from Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May.

Speaking to local media ahead of his looming title defense, with video footage provided by Submission Radio, JDM addressed several subjects as he aims to make his all important first title defense while trying to thwart Makhachev’s attempt at entering the rarefied air of two division titleholders throughout UFC history.

Touching on how he analyzes as well as contrasts what Muhammad and Makhachev bring ton the table as adversaries, Maddalena said [via MMA Junkie],

“They’re different fighters, different challenges. Obviously, there’s some similarities within the grappling style, but I definitely look at Islam as a completely different challenge – more of a finishing ability, more powerful on the feet, so different challenge, and I’m excited for it. It’s going to start on the feet, and we’ll go from there.”

“I think he’s going to try and mix it up. I think he’ll probably try getting on wrestling early, I’d imagine. Looking back at the Belal fight, he probably sees that Belal’s mistake was maybe not getting on the wrestling early. Yeah, expecting the first round to be getting into some grappling exchanges.”

Jack Della Maddalena touches on his dream outcome at Madison Square Garden

Jack Della Maddalena did tout the finishing ability of Islam Makhachev but looks to put the Dagestan standout on the wrong end of a fight ending inside the distance this November. As the 29-year-old articulated his aims to end this one inside the distance against the former UFC lightweight champion, Maddalena stated [via MMA Junkie],

“I’m going to go for it. Obviously, that would be the best-case scenario: Get the finish. I can see it happening. I can see blowing the roof off MSG, taking out the pound-for-pound No. 1 with no doubts. A finish would be the dream.”