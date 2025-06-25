“Jake Paul’s fighting a real fighter now” Explains Former Boxing World Champion

Jake Paul has been knocked by critics for what some have described as cherry picked matchmaking but ‘The Problem Child’ will soon be fighting a real fighter at last, according to a boxing legend. This was expressed during an interview on DAZN’s Ariel x Ade: The Boxing Show as Oscar De La Hoya discussed the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing bout which is set for Saturday, June 28th.

With De La Hoya serving as Chavez Jr.’s promoter for this co-promoted boxing event with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, it articulates a seeming shift in approach for ‘The Golden Boy’ who previously seemed to stay away from promoting these kinds of influencer crossover fights. Explaining the shift in his approach and thought process in this regard, De La Hoya said,

“The partnership with MVP has been incredible—amazing. The only reason I got involved is because Jake’s fighting a real fighter now—Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., an ex-world champion, who went 12 rounds with Canelo. This is a real, legit fight. I’m looking forward to it. There are a lot of questions about Chavez Jr.—will he be in great shape, will he make weight—but ultimately, Jake Paul is fighting a world champion. That’s a big step!”

Oscar De La Hoya on if Jake Paul can become a champ and Chavez Jr. bout prediction

Jake Paul is someone that Oscar De La Hoya thinks can win a world title in the sweet science someday. In the same referenced interview, De La Hoya expressed this thought but did say that Paul winning gold someday is something that will take time and experience to accomplish.

Also curiously enough, De La Hoya is predicting that Paul will edge out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the fighter that ‘The Golden Boy’ is promoting this weekend, by way of a split decision and thinks the combat sports disruptor can get it done in a back and forth battle against the former WBC middleweight champion on the same night that UFC 317 transpires.