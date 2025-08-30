Former Champ Jan Blachowicz Returns To Action Against Opponent With Four Straight Finishes At UFC Qatar On Nov. 22

Jan Błachowicz has a dangerous test ahead.

Blachowicz recently took to social media, hinting that he has already signed the contract for his next fight scheduled later this year.

Jan Błachowicz says he's signed a contract 👀 🗡️ 📝 pic.twitter.com/VxFWfELLc8 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) August 29, 2025

On Saturday, Red Corner MMA reported that the former UFC light heavyweight champion is expected to square off against No. 10–ranked contender Bogdan Guskov at UFC Qatar, set to take place on November 22 at the ABHA Arena in Doha.

🚨Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Błachowicz takes on rising powerhouse Bogdan Guskov in a pivotal clash on Saturday 22 November 2025, at UFC Fight Night in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/hyiaM3Itsr — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 30, 2025

The upcoming UFC Fight Night marks the promotion’s debut in Qatar and its fifth event to be held in Asia this year.

UFC Qatar: How Does Jan Błachowicz’s Record Compare To Bogdan Guskov’s?

Jan Błachowicz was last in action at UFC London this past March, where he dropped a razor-thin unanimous decision to Carlos Ulberg.

Once riding high on a five-fight winning streak, highlighted by his knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 in September 2020 to capture the light heavyweight crown, the 42-year-old Polish veteran now finds himself in the toughest stretch of his career, posting just a 1-3-1 record over his last five outings inside the Octagon.

Blachowicz enters the matchup with a professional record of 29-11-1, boasting 18 victories by way of finish. His resume features notable stoppage wins over the likes of Luke Rockhold, Thiago Santos, and Nikita Krylov.

Legendary Polish Power 🇵🇱#OnThisDay in 2019: Jan Blachowicz did THIS against Luke Rockhold 😱



Watch in full on @UFCFightPass 📺 pic.twitter.com/wRlQPI5axI — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 6, 2025

Meanwhile, Bogdan Guskov was last seen at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, where he delivered a first-round knockout against Krylov. Though the 32-year-old Uzbekistani stumbled in his promotional debut with a submission loss to Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Paris in September 2023, he rebounded in spectacular fashion, stringing together four straight victories by way of finish.

“Czarevitch” holds a professional record of 18-3, with every one of his victories coming by stoppage, including notable finishes over Zac Pauga and Ryan Spann.