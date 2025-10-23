Jimmy Sweeney: “I dominate and probably stop” Carlos Trinidad Snake at BKFC Italy

Jimmy Sweeney battles Carlos Trinidad Snake at BKFC Italy on October 25th, and the former realizes the magnitude of the moment and what it could potentially generate for him afterward.

This is a fight that would seemingly have title eliminator stakes attached to it as the Irish combatant fights the number two-ranked welterweight contender and a former title challenger for that crown in Trinidad Snake. This was also an opponent he asked for, and when asked what he thinks as he contemplates all of these variables, Jimmy Sweeney said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“So what it is with me is obviously I’ve been around this sport for a very, very long time. I’m 41 now, so I’m not a kid. The last fight I had, even though I felt like I won that fight, or a lot of people felt like I won it. I’ve had a very bad weight cut. Like it’s my first time ever to do a weight cut like that. So, I didn’t know what to expect from it. I didn’t know how to do it right. So I’ve dropped from about 80, 81, 82 kilos to about 73. Which is far too much.”

“Like I’m again, as I said, I’m 41 years of age. So my body just didn’t recover from it. And even though I want the fight, I made it very hard for myself over that weight cut. So for me, after that, it’s like, right, where do I go from here? What do I do? So I’m looking at the top five. I don’t want anyone outside the top five. So I spoke with my manager, Gabriel, and I said, “Look, Carlos is coming off a loss. I’m coming off a loss. I’m obviously the bigger name in this sport.”

“I think it makes an absolute great fight. Plus, a win over Carlos puts me straight into the top five. So for me, it just makes sense. Then obviously for him as well to fight someone [with] my credentials, it’s massive for him as well. So it was probably a win-win for both of us.”

Jimmy Sweeney: “I have to go in and prove them all wrong” in 2nd BKFC bout

Jimmy Sweeney was previously used to the day of weigh-ins with BKB as opposed to the methodology of BKFC‘s day before weight cut, but he has since course-corrected for his sophomore BKFC bout. Also, when referencing an Instagram post of his, the former multi-division BKB champion had where he touched on how he feels like he has a hell of a lot to prove in this fight and feels like many people are writing him off.

In that context when asked what he thinks the narrative is going to be after this fight this Saturday, Jimmy Sweeney stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“After that fight it’s like, they didn’t see the weight cut. Like everyone; you just have to watch the fight to know that I won the fight. But then it’s like oh, Jimmy’s too old now, he’s done with this and that. So for me now it’s; I have to go in and prove them all wrong. You know what I mean? Like and get that win because obviously you’re only as good as your last fight.”

Unfortunately, on paper, I’ve lost that fight. With Carlos being the world number two, people have me losing already. You know what I mean? So, to be fair, it’s like I’ve nothing to lose in this fight, you know what I mean? I’m the 41-year-old, old fighter coming in against this 26, 29-year-old, whatever he is. Young, young up and coming star, only lost one fight. So yeah, when I dominate and probably stop him, which I’m good enough to do that, a lot of people are going to get worried.”