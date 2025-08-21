Johnny Walker Has Been Learning the Chinese Language To Better Connect with the Shanghai Audience

Johnny Walker feels confident he can get the crowd on his side as he endeavours to learn more Chinese to better endear himself to the Shanghai crowd on Saturday. Speaking on MMA Junkie Radio ahead of his UFC Fight Night 257 headliner, the 33 year-old combatant spoke about his journey with the local language ahead of his clash with Zhang Mingyang this weekend.

This is a high stakes clash in the light heavyweight division with Walker vs. Mingyang pitting the number thirteen contender agaisnt the number fourteen ranked light heavyweight, respectively. When describing his desire to connect with the Chinese fanbase and his broader vision of thingsbeyond August 23rd, Johnny Walker said,

“Wherever I go in the world, I feel at home. I see the Chinese here, they all like me, you know. I’m learning a little bit of Chinese as well to connect with the fans already. And I can’t wait to come back to China to fight again. I’m going to get the crowd on my side too and I’m going to do a good job here because it’s a good place to be, China, big market, and it’s really a good city, has good food, good everything here as well.”

“Even if they’re not, they’re going to be on my side after, because I’m going to win this fight and I’m going to conquer the crowd for sure. And the dream of the Chinese belt championship is going to still live in me, you know? I can bring the belt back here when I get it.”

“Of course, I’ve been practicing my Chinese a bit and I know some Chinese words, and one is very special that is going to connect with the crowd.”

Johnny Walker’s Xtreme Couture shift was ‘one of the best moves for my career’

Johnny Walker has been trying out some newer things lately beyond learning a new language and that extends to a change in what gym he hones his skills at. The Brazilian combatant has been working out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas as of late and describing in the same MMA Junkie Radio interview how much of a difference just being in Vegas in general has made for him, Walker stated [via MMA Junkie],

“It was a very good move, one of the best moves I did for my career. Not just because of Xtreme but because of the UFC Performance Institute. Of course, Eric is an amazing coach. He’s been an amazing add to my career. A lot of big guys there to train [with]. Performance Institute have breakfast, lunch, dinner, physiotherapy, recovery, strength and conditioning, so everything I need to achieve the next level. I’m very happy. That was my best training camp that I did, and I just feel very excited and amazing.”