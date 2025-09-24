Julianna Peña joins up with Real American Freestyle

Julianna Peña is now part of the commentary team with Real American Freestyle. This news comes ahead of Roman Bravo Young and Nathan Tomasello being set to clash at RAF 02 on October 25th. Even more special guests and further matchups will keep getting announced for RAF 02. This sophomore event emanates from Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center which is in Tampa, Florida.

Real American Freestyle now has multi-time UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Peña joining the RAF ranks for matside commentary as well as live analysis for the RAF 02 broadcast. The former multi-time 135 pound titleholder joins up with Bubba Jenkins, Kurt Angle, and Chael Sonnen, Peña is the latest standout titleholder to join the Real American team.

Peña has the notable distinction of being the inaugural woman to win a season of The Ultimate Fighter. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is listed as the number one contender in the UFC women’s bantamweight rankings. She is also number five in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. The promotion has also revealed that current RAF Bantamweight Champion Nathan Tomasello will clash with the two-time NCAA Division I champion Roman Bravo Young who is also an alum of Penn State.

Julianna Peña and the importance of her RAF signing

Following a notable inaugural effort in Cleveland, Real American Freestyle returns with a highly anticipated second card with co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle Chad Bronstein said,

“Julianna is one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport, and will bring her unique expertise to our already incredible commentary team. We made a promise to feature the highest caliber fights, and NATO vs. RBY is another example of the legends that will be vying for the title at RAF02.”

RAF 02 was initially set for Rec Hall but was since moved to Bryce Jordan Center to accommodate the sizable demand for this card. This all will be attached to a venue that has been home to 14 NCAA team titles as well as a litany of Olympic and world class competitors through the Nittany Lions.