Julio César Chávez Jr.: “Jake Paul is Scared – I See It in His Eyes”

The boxing world is set for a high-profile clash as Julio César Chávez Jr. prepares to face Jake Paul on June 28, 2025, in a bout that has captured the attention of both traditional fight fans and a new generation of viewers.

Julio César Chávez Jr. Talks Jake Paul

Julio César Chávez Jr. has expressed confidence ahead of his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul. In an interview with The Schmo, he explained:

“Ready. Ready to beat Jake Paul. Ready to beat Jake Paul! … He’s scared, man. He’s so nervous. I feel-I see in his eyes. So I’m ready to put it down.”

The fight has generated attention due to the contrasting backgrounds of the two competitors. Chávez Jr. is a former WBC middleweight world champion and the son of Mexican boxing legend Julio César Chávez. He began his professional career in 2003 and has fought established names in the sport, including Sergio Martínez, Canelo Álvarez, and Daniel Jacobs. Although his career has seen ups and downs, Chávez Jr. brings significant experience and a professional record that includes multiple title fights.

Image: @jakepaul/Instagram

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is a social media personality who transitioned to boxing in recent years. Since his professional debut in 2020, Paul has won several fights against a mix of fellow influencers, former MMA fighters, and athletes from other sports. His bouts have drawn large audiences and considerable media coverage, though he has yet to face an opponent with the professional pedigree of Chávez Jr.

Image: @jakepaul on Instagram

The upcoming fight between Chávez Jr. and Jake Paul is seen as a test for both men. For Chávez Jr., it is an opportunity to re-establish himself in the boxing world. For Paul, it is a chance to prove he can compete with a seasoned professional. The match has attracted interest from both traditional boxing fans and followers of celebrity boxing events. The outcome may influence the future paths of both fighters in the sport.