“Just Fought Possibly The Worst Boxer To Ever Exist” – Fans React To Bryan Battle’s Bizarre, Quick Victory In Dirty Boxing Debut At DBX 3

Less than 10 days following his release from the UFC, Bryan Battle made his Dirty Boxing Championship debut at DBX 3, pulling off a win over Derik de Freitas in a fight that was short, but also weird, if not downright atrocious.

After a pair of combinations, Freitas threw wildly before clinching with Battle and having to be separated. Battle and Freitas would then swing away before a left hand dropped Freitas, with Battle following up with some ground strikes. After another referee stand up, Battle knocked Freitas down again with another series of shots.

Freitas grabbed Battle’s leg to reset but did not answer the referee’s order to get up, prompting him to stop the match and awarded the fight to Battle.

Bryan Battle just fought possibly the worst boxer to ever exist — duhtee (@duhtee_) August 30, 2025

The Ref watching Freitas wing overhands and then quit immediately pic.twitter.com/Rpwn0h1YDo — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) August 30, 2025

That Bryan Battle “fight” was the most pathetic shit I’ve ever seen — Tyler 𐂂🥕 (@HeinickeGOAT) August 30, 2025

Bryan Battle just dominated his opponent and made him quit in the first minute at #DBX3 pic.twitter.com/bWCgcLoRfb — Artoftheleague 🖌️ (@artoftheleague) August 30, 2025

Bryan Battle beats random dude that didn't wanna be there by first round TKO AT Dirty Boxing 3.



I don't know how you win by 1st round KO and I just feel sad and disappointed in you, make it make sense guys. This guy should be fighting in the UFC. — LividLarryMMA (@LividLarryMMA) August 30, 2025

Omg that Bryan battle fight was so shit — LeBlack Samurai (@FxckChelon) August 30, 2025

Bryan Battle fights local hobo and wins with Rough N Rowdy level "boxing" performance #DBX3 — Perplexed By That (@PerplexedByThat) August 30, 2025

That dude had no business being in a ring with Bryan Battle😂 #DBX3 — Xavi (@xaavifc) August 30, 2025

Battle was released by the UFC following the weekend of UFC 319. Battle was scheduled to compete on the card against Nursulton Ruziboev but came in four pounds over the middleweight non-title limit, and the fight was canceled. This was Battle’s second straight scheduled fight where he missed weight, as he came in four pounds over the welterweight non-title limit for his UFC 310 win over Randy Brown.

Freitas has a 3-9 professional MMA record. Prior to tonight, his most recent fight came in November, losing in 20 seconds to Angelo Rivera Jr. due to ankle injury.