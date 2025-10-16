Karim Henniene guarantees PFL Africa 3 Finish: “the explosion will be bigger from my side”

Karim Henniene is embracing the moment and foresees a path this weekend to vault himself to the PFL Africa finals thereafter.

Karim Henniene will collide with Boule Godogo at PFL Africa 3 on October 18th in a semi-final contest. Henniene appeared on MMA Canada and discussed the alignment with himself and his opponent, even insofar as the fact that they both earned victories on that prior PFL Africa card in July. Both also won their respective fights via split decision, and when discussing the EFC fighter’s resume as well as Boule Godogo’s primary skill set, Henniene said [via MMA Canada],

“So, what I knew about him, he has the same background as me, as judo. And after judo, I guess he jumped to boxing just like I did, you know. So, I guess we kind of have a similar background, but unfortunately for him, I’m better everywhere, you know. I’m [a] better grappler. I’m a better striker overall, you know.”

Karim Henniene “the explosion will be bigger from my side” at PFL Africa 3

Considering the razor-thin verdicts of their last fights, at least looking at how the assigned judges scored it, the Canadian combatant explained how different his mindset is heading into this outing, as Karim Henniene continued [via MMA Canada],

“So, I guess since, you know, it will be fire against fire, it will be a huge explosion, you know. So, but unfortunately for him, the explosion will be bigger from my side. So, yeah, I think this matchup will be unmatched, will be my best performance so far. And I can guarantee a finish. You know, I’m, you know, I’ve been; I know the only critic[ism] that people can give me is I didn’t finish my opponent.”

“You know, but I know how to win a fight, but sometimes, I don’t take as much risk as I should. But this time, I’m taking risk. F**k it. I’m going there for the finish, and you guys will see a huge finish. That’s it.”