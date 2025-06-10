Kevin Holland Wants Colby Covington Fight: “Cancel TUF, Just Do Me and Colby!”

Kevin Holland was able to expound more upon his Colby Covington post-fight callout in the wake of winning at UFC 316. Holland defeated Vicente Luque by way of an Anaconda Choke at the sixty three second mark in the second round of their June 7th bout in Newark. With this victory marking back-to-back wins for the surging 170 pounder, Kevin Holland pointedly called out for a fight with the former multi-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Covington. As the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus earner fielded questions from on-site media at the UFC 316 post-fight press conference regarding the callout of ‘Chaos’ Covington, Holland said,

“A lot of people who want to fight Colby Covington have personal issues with him. I don’t really care about talk, but it might be one of the most entertaining lead-ups to a fight we’ve had in a while. I think it’d be a good one. They could cancel The Ultimate Fighter and just do me and Colby. Anything you guys wanted to do with me and Colby would sell. It could be fun, a lot of [expletive] talking, whatever it needs to be. I think me and Colby does numbers. We’d be the highest fight night, and if we were on a pay-per-view co-main event, we’d help sell that thing out. You wouldn’t even need a stacked undercard.”

Kevin Holland declares a more directional approach in his career

Kevin Holland has notable highlights in both middleweight contests and welterweight contests but seems squarely focused on the 170 pound division going forward. In his post-fight interview, Holland mentioned that while he did love fighting at 185 pounds, he also mentioned that he is more professional these days and feels like he can truly make some noise a welterweight.

Holland then referred to Colby Covington as the worst fighter in the division whilst calling him out to the live pay-per-view audience. Holland touted Vicente Luque as a tough fight while Covington would be an easy fight in his estimation. A Summer or Fall timeline was put out there by Holland with Covington not responding to the callout as of yet.