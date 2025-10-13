Khamzat Chimaev Simply Mauls Alex Pereira At 205 According to Top Ranked UFC Fighter

Khamzat Chimaev would generate a one-sided performance against Alex Pereira if those two were to ever fight according to one of the UFC’s stalwart contenders at lightweight. That fighter being referenced is Beneil Dariush who mentiond the Chimaev-Pereira anecdote during an interview with Helen Yee Sports.

Dariush covered several subjects with Yee ahead of his bout at Madison Square Garden against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 322 on November 15th. With Chimaev indicating interest in a Pereira fight after ‘Poatan’ regained the light heavyweight strap, when asked if he would like to see ‘Borz’ move up to vie for another UFC title against the acclaimed Brazilian KO artist, Dariush said,

“No, I’d like to see Pereira actually go fight a big fight like the Jon Jones fight or something. He’s 38, maybe considering retiring. I don’t want him to get mauled by Khamzat.” “I’m just being honest. I want to see Pereira ride off into the sunset with a big fight, big paycheck, and that’s how I’d like to see him finish his career.” “The way Khamzat wrestles is very different than the way Ankalaev wrestles. Ankalaev seems more like a Greco style, more body locks, he doesn’t really commit so much.” “Khamzat completely commits, completely turns the corner, he’s able to get on your back, he’s able to do so much more. Ankalaev doesn’t have that kind of wrestling.”

Khamzat Chimaev calls out Alex Pereira and ‘Poatan’ responded

Khamzat Chimaev’s aforementioned post-UFC 320 callout of Alex Pereira rang all throughout the MMA world and the newly minted, now two time UFC light heavyweight champion has responded. This took place during the post-fight press conference after Pereira evened up his series with Magomed Ankalaev via an authoritative sub-two minute finish from strikes on October 4th. When addressing Chimaev, Pereira stated [via MMA News],

“Thanks for the congratulations, but I want a super fight. Like I said, I want to fight at heavyweight. So, thanks only for the congratulations.”

Whether that looks like a fight with UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall or a bout with former two division UFC champion Jon Jones, Pereira has likely positioned himself well for a big blockbuster bout whoever it may be.