Kiefer Crosbie Stuffed in a Cab by the UFC with No Medical Oversight Despite Concussion

Kiefer Crosbie not only ended up on the wrong end of a questionable referee’s call after taking an illegal technique but the bad times for Crosbie only snowballed for him in the aftermath of UFC Shanghai. Crosbie lost to Nueraji Taiyilake via TKO in the wake of being hit with an illegal knee which resulted in a point deduction. But Crosbie did also not get the full five minutes of recovery time and many felt like Taiyilake should haven been disqualified outright.

Expressing what happened to him post-fight the comment section of one of his Instagram posts relating to the recent MMA bout of his, Crosbie said,

“No doctor checked on me after the fight. No brain scan organized. No concussion test or questions asked how I was doing etc. No medication given even though I have major concussion and whiplash. Just stitched up and f**ked in a taxi and good luck. Some buzz.”

“Anyone with a f**king braincell can see in this clip I’m distorted from the knee with blood in my eyes and clearly shouldn’t be making decisions that quick. Makes me sick honestly. Welcome to the big leagues.”

“Ironically enough the knee to the head wasnt even the scummiest thing to happen in that fight. Chinese doctor who glanced at the cut without assessing me at all coincidentally enough aye and rushed back in with no rest from the ref. “Be careful” he says.”

Kiefer Crosbie’s UFC Shanghai experience and the ex-UFC vet who can relate

Kiefer Crosbie is not the only UFC veteran who has felt mistreated by the promotion when in the same Instagram post that Crosbie made his comments regarding the tumult he experienced during his last MMA fight, Marc Diakiese said,

“Happened to me against Joel Alvarez. You’re left standing alone, no one speaking up for you. It cuts deep!”

The 35-year-old then replied to Diakiese in the same IG comment section as Crosbie quipped,

“Nobody gives a bollox. It’s a sick one yeah. Put our lives on the line every time and to be treated like a dog is just disgraceful behavior.”

The UFC serves all oversight related needs for events in areas that don’t have formally established regulatory bodies. This means that Crosbie’s expressed grievances here would fall on the promotion during their recent fighting foray into China and what he expressed happened.