“King of Blood” Mike Perry Has Been Breaking Teeth and Orbitals – BKFC 82 Opponent Jeremy Stephens Ready for Violence

Mike Perry is a formidable force in the world of gloveless combat which seems to excite Jeremy Stephens far more than it dissuades him. The two bare knuckle combatants took place in a sit down interview with The Mac Life as 1-0 BKFC fighter Oscar Willis acted in the interviewer role.

The King of Violence title will be on the line as ‘Platinum’ Perry aims to defend the crown against ‘Lil Heathen’ Stephens at BKFC 82 in Newark, New Jersey. The faceoff being done through the media outlet helmed by Conor McGregor makes sense not just because ‘The Notorious’ is a partial owner of BKFC.

But also that McGregor has apparently indicated to BKFC figurehead David Feldman that he is training to fight the victor of the BKFC 82 headliner. Ahead of their highly anticipated October 4th clash during this sitdown interview with Willis, Stephens said,

“This guy right here, he’s been doing it. He’s put [expletive] teeth, orbitals through other planets. Scary dude. [Expletive] it. Even in the UFC, animal, rage, you know, he brings lots of pain to people. This is the sport that’s king of blood, violence, and it’s not for everybody. It’s guys like me and him I feel like are cut from the same cloth.”

Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens, and featured fighters trade barbs at BKFC 82 press conference

Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens took place in a press conference to promote this Fall card with several featured fighters on the card participating, including a former UFC champion making his bare knuckle debut. Former UFC lightweight champ Frankie Edgar will be battling with Jimmie Rivera as part of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship‘s debut in the state of New Jersey with the two MMA vets having a respectful faceoff.

The same respect was not extended during the faceoff with the participants in the inaugural Queen of Violence title fight. BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea and BKFC featherweight champion Jessica Borga got into a bit of a pseudo-scuffle as Ferea shoved Borga during the faceoff which escalated into a pull apart brawl that saw promotion officials break the two fighters apart.