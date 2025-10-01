Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Carlos Canizales booked for big Bangkok boxing bout in December

Knockout CP Freshmart will test skill with Carlos Canizales in Thailand during the final quarter of 2025. Double C enters the ring as the WBC light flyweight champion and takes on a former standout titleholder at minimumweight in Knockout CP Freshmart with the intriguing contest set to go down on December 4th in Bangkok. A lot of people see Canizales as the preeminent fighter at 108 pounds today.

Conversely for CP Freshmart, government name Thammanoon Niyomtrong, he is looking to rebuild as he is now on the heels of authoring the longest running title reign in the history of championship campaigns at 105 pounds. Freshmart held the WBA light flyweight title since ascending to that throne in 2014 and went on a decade long run of defending that gold strap.

This impressive run came to a crashing halt in a November 2024 title unification clash with Oscar Collazo that saw Knockout CP Freshmart take the first loss of his professional boxing career. The 35-year-old has since bounced back somewhat and put together a winning streak but this fight defintiely represents a marked jump up in quality of sweet science opposition for CP Freshmart.

Knockout CP Freshmart vs. Carlos Canizales overview continued

Canizales will be stepping into enemy territory here as the defending champion against a prolific Thai fighter who will certainly be the partisan favorite when these two do battle inside the ring. The fight’s booking coincides with the WBC’s 63rd annual convention which runs from November 30th to Decmeber 5th in Bangkok.

The 32-year-old titleholder out of Caracas, Venezuela, looks to establish a bit of consistency here as Canizales has alternated between victories and defeats over his last four boxing bouts. Carlos Canizales captured the belt by way of an emphatic fifth-round knockout in August. This was during a sequel clash versus Panya Pradabsri. Freshmart looks to keep Canizales in that mixed results category as the former aims to cement himself as a two division titleholder here in this prizefight which is adjacent to the holiday season.