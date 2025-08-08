Krzysztof Jotko Re-ignites Fire Post-Divorce, Eyes Illusive Gold Heading Into Oktagon 74

Krzysztof Jotko will collide with Marek Mazuch at Oktagon 74: Bolander vs. Szabová on August 9th but that was not the initial dance partner the the former was supposed to clash with this weekend.

Jotko appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched upon this shift with his next in-cage assignment this Saturday. When asked how much, if at all, he had to alter his approach as he shifts his focuses from Vlasto Čepo, who fell out due to an injury, to now fighting Marek Mazuch here, Krzysztof Jotko said,

“No, really. No, really. Mazuch and Čepo is like, you can say, similar opponents. They’re just brawlers with a good boxing, strong with a good boxing. The same is with the Mazuch. Only one difference is Mazuch, he’s different position, he is a southpaw. So this actually is very, very good because my friend Josh Silveira, he was preparating for the fight with Fabian Edwards.”

“So I was training with him for eight weeks, before I even start my training camp. So I trained with southpaw for a long, long time and this was even even better for me, you know. Because I know the southpaw game a little better right now.”

When asked if this change in Oktagon MMA opposition almost worked out in his favor in a certain regard, Jotko quipped,

“Yeah. Yeah. I think it’s even better, you know, better opponents. I think Čepo was more experienced. He have more fights and I think that his opponents was a little better like Mazuch. Because if you check the fifth, six fight of Mazuch, he fight tomato cans and some bulls**t guys. So, this what it is. I fight little different people in my career and in the UFC and everywhere. So, we’re going to see. We’re going to see. We’re going to find out on August ninth.”

Krzysztof Jotko is in a better place post-divorce, eyes Oktagon MMA title someday

Krzysztof Jotko has overcome some massive turmoil in his personal life and finally finds himself in an optimal spot to achieve huge things professionally going forward. When it was mentioned that he seems like he’s in a good headspace right now with where he’s at in his career as he advances in this Tip Sport Game Changer tournament, Jotko stated,

“I tell you this, I’ll be honest with you, I’m actually after divorce. I have a divorce this year with my ex-wife. So now I’m [in a] super good place. I’m very happy to do this sport again. I’m very happy to come yesterday for training and I can’t even wait to fight this guy. You know, it’s; my mood has changed.”

“Everything changed like I’m very happy now and I’m very, very ready for this. I need this win. I need to win this tournament. You know, I was in the UFC for a long time and I don’t get the title. So before I finish my career, I’m going to get this title. You know, this is going to be probably Oktagon title.”