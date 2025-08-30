KSI and Logan Paul Called Out For Avoiding Real Fights “Boxing is not a real fight”

KSI and Logan Paul are big figures on the influencer boxing circuit but someone who has history with both men does not highly tout the sweet science overall. That combatant in question is Dillon Danis who prepares for the first ever MMA fight in the history of Misfits Boxing. Danis will take on Warren Spencer for the inaugural MF MMA light heavyweight championship at Misfits Boxing 22 on August 30th from Manchester, England.

This will transpire this Saturday on this ‘Ring of Thrones’ card that features Luke Rockhold vs. Darren Till for the MFB bridgerweight title and Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi for the MFB interim middleweight belt.

Speaking to Ringside with Abbas, Danis covered several subjects ahead of his return to mixed martial arts after several years away where he pursued gloved boxing in the mean time. Herein lies his ties to Paul and KSI, with Danis fighting the former to an inauspicious disqualification in a bad blood fuelled pre-fight build. For KSI, Danis has been booked to box him on a pair of occasions with Danis withdrawing the first time and KSI pulling out from the sophomore bout booking.

KSI and Dillon Danis’ attempt to make a deal with him

Putting Logan Paul and KSI in his proverbial crosshairs before he returns to competing in the four ounce gloves this weekend on DAZN pay-per-view, Danis said,

“KSI… I made him a deal. He said if I knock him out, so it should be; KSI is the type of guy that if he picks up… Here we go again.”

“So if I knock him out, he has to fight me in MMA. Well, you don’t get any extra money if you don’t. I went to boxing. And I fought Logan. How come Logan can’t fight MMA? How come you always got to go to their field? It’s not a real fight. Boxing is not a real fight. He thinks it’s a real fight. All this [expletive] is fake. ‘Cause in a real fight; yeah, sweet science of getting taken down and choked out. Ain’t no sweet silence in that.”