“Leonardo Perdomo Is a Bad Mother F***ER,” Says BKFC 79 Heavyweight Stalwart

Leonardo Perdomo continued to impress many with his recent win at BKFC Hollywood, and one of the stalwarts of the promotion’s heavyweight division has offered his thoughts on that recent performance from the man many call the bare knuckle Mike Tyson. Zach Calmus recently did battle himself against Corey Willis at BKFC 79 on August 2nd as the promotion returned to Sturgis, and Calmus covered several subjects during an appearance on Bare Knuckle Bowker.

Leonardo Perdomo improved to 8-0 recently as a bare knuckle fighter and secured his biggest win yet over former two-time BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams on July 12th at BKFC 78. When offering up his thoughts on that particular fight and how no one has been able to get out of the first round with ‘El Zambo’ in the BKFC squared circle so far, Calmus said,

“Leonardo Perdomo is a bad mother f***er. Let me tell you something. That’s not a fight that they’re trying to line up for me… He’s going to be champ. Now, I’m going to be champ as well, but the facts are that I’m fighting in a weight division that I shouldn’t be fighting, okay. I don’t have a heavyweight body. I don’t have the size in bare knuckle at heavyweight.”

Leonardo Perdomo set for Arnold Adams sequel clash in BKFC Hollywood return

Leonardo Perdomo vaulted toward the number one contender spot with his win over Arnold Adams but some in the bare knuckle community seemed to think that the stoppage from their July bout was a bit on the premature side. The promotion has heard these sentiments from some within the fanbase and has responded by running things back for an immediate rematch.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has announced Perdomo vs. Adams 2 on September 12th at BKFC 80 at Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. This venue served as the location for their first fight and it will now be the location for the Perdomo vs. Adams sequel.

Also, this card will feature the BKFC debut of Yoel Romero with many fans curious who will fight ‘The Soldier of God’ in gloveless combat. This speculation comes after promotional figurehead David Feldman hinted at some difficulties with locking in a dance partner for the former multi-division title challenger in both the UFC and Bellator MMA.