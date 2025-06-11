Magomed Ankalaev’s Team Frustrated: “We Say Yes to Everything – Where’s Alex Pereira?”

Magomed Ankalaev and those around him are growing frustrated as well as confused with why an immediate rematch has not been booked with Alex Pereira. Prolific MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, who represents Ankalaev as well as many other big name fighters, spoke about this situation recently during a sit down interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie.

Since Ankalaev claimed the light heavyweight belt from Pereira via unanimous decision during their UFC 313 clash in March, it seemed like the writing was on the wall that an immediate sequel clash for the 205 pound crown would be booked between the two combatants.

That being said, nothing has been officially confirmed for this blockbuster rematch and in addressing the situation from his purview, Abdelaziz said,

“We got asked to fight International Fight Week—we said yes. We got asked to fight Alex in August—we said yes. We got asked to fight in October—yes. But Magomed is saying, ‘Alex is out of every event, he’s on vacation, he’s doing this.’ ‘I’m killing myself in the gym, I don’t know when I’m fighting him.”

“I’m the champion, but I feel like I’m the challenger.’ If Alex doesn’t want to fight, let me get some of these other guys, I’ll fight. But Alex Pereira earned it, and he deserves it. If we have to wait, it’s okay. The guy did a lot for the sport, and we respect him. It should be him and Magomed Ankalaev next.”

Magomed Ankalaev receives a response from Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev and his team are growing uncertain regarding rematch negotiations but Alex Pereira recently came out to clarify some things from his side of the situation. The former two division UFC champion recently spoke on this to UFC Brasil when Pereira was on-scene at UFC 316.

Pereira spoke about how many are assuming he is done with combat sports when in reality he is simply taking a bit of a breather after a notoriously torrid schedule especially for an active UFC champion. Alex Pereira also spoke about Ankalaev consistently having his name in his mouth and said that the constant references were because no one knows that the latter is actually the champion and that the Russian combatant can get some notoriety off of mentioning his name.