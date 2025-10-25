Martin Buday lands big Oktagon MMA title bout vs. Will Fleury to close out 2025

Martin Buday looks to capture the belt he never lost when he enters the O2 Arena in Prague on the heels of the Christmas holidays.

Reigning Oktagon MMA heavyweight champion Will Fleury will look to be an immovable object for Buday as the Irish combatant embarks on his first title defense. This Fleury vs. Buday championship clash transpires at OKTAGON 81 on Sunday, December 28th.

Fleury has made big waves in Oktagon MMA since his April 2024 debut there and the SBG Ireland combatant has halted Daniel Škvor and Pavol Langer. Fleur would capture Oktagon’s light heavyweight championship against Karlos Vémola during their last December and looks to enjoy a big championship victory this December. He would ascend to the status of double champion by besting Lazar Todev in March of this year and now looks to defeat the former Oktagon MMA heavyweight champion who never lost his belt inside the cage.

Martin Buday’s return to the Oktagon MMA crown he once held

Martin Buday was shocking released from the UFC earlier this year after authoring a victory in his last UFC fight and having a demonstrably successful winning record in the promotion. He received his walking papers as a top 15 ranked contender with Buday putting together a UFC specific record of 7-1.

‘Badys’ secured wins during his UFC tenure over names like former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, Chris Barnett, and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida. Buday trains out of that Team Aspinall camp which obviously features the UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as the titular figure of the team but the group also includes the likes of KSW heavyweight champ Phil De Fries.

This massive heavyweight title bolsters an OKTAGON 81 lineup which features many tantalizing matchups including a flyweight championship showdown as Zhalgas Zhumagulov clashes with David Dvořák. Also, Patrik Kincl versus Robert Pukač are set to sort out their bad blood while a Kaik Brito versus Amiran Gogoladze clash has already been announced for the year end card as well.