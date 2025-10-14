Marvin Vettori Saddened To Get Kicked Out of Group Chat with Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, and Sean Strickland

Marvin Vettori was once in a middleweight super group online with the likes Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till, and Sean Strickland until ‘The Italian Dream’ got the boot from it. This was situation was touched on by the former UFC middleweight title challenger during an interview with Helen Yee Sports. Vettori was covering several subjects ahead of his looming clash with Brunno Ferreira which is set for UFC 323 on December 6th.

Part of the reason for his group chat removal seems to be tied somewhat to his recent work at Beneil Dariush‘s Kings MMA Anaheim and prioritizing being in California more than Nevada, as of late, as Vettori said,

“We even have a group that Sean Strickland did on Instagram, and we were talking all kinds of stuff in that group—Darren Till and Khamzat were in it too. And even right after the fight, I said, ‘Listen, Darren, just stop it. You look horrible holding those pads.’ But he never answered. We used to bully Darren a little bit in that group. Sean kicked me out. It’s so funny. Like, people just sending videos… Sean never told you about it?”

“It was supposed to be a sparring group, and then they kicked me out since I’m not in Vegas all the time, and I didn’t show up. Khamzat even said it: ‘Oh, I didn’t show up for the sparring that time.’ But I was like, bro, am I going to drive five hours just to spar and then come back… I didn’t plan it. Plus, I got my own stuff going on, and I want to fight this guy, so I’m not going to spar him.”​

Marvin Vettori receives flak for controversial online remarks

Marvin Vettori is someone who clearly does not mince words, and this was reflected in relatively recent online comments he made that many saw as antisemitic. In an aggressive retweet that took place on his personal X account, Vettori stated,

“F* all these people, this s* is getting out of hand, they control everything, f*** these ashkenazi Jews that wants control over the world. Here I said it.”

Vettori demonstrably does not care who his comments rub the wrong way, and it seems like all kinds of speech is on the table in this Dana White “free speech” era of the UFC.