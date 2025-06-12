Merab Dvalishvili Wants Cory Sandhagen Next: “He Deserves It the Most”

Merab Dvalishvili has just had the dust settle on his latest UFC title defense but he already is squarely focused on the idea of who his next opponent should be on a meritocracy level. After finishing Sean O’Malley in their rematch at UFC 316 to go 2-0 over ‘Suga’ and make the second defense of his bantamweight belt, Dvalishvili also put a surging contender in his proverbial crosshairs when addressing who he felt would be next up for a crack at 135 pound gold. This was referenced during the post-fight press conference following the pugilistic proceedings on June 7th when Dvalishvili said,

“Cory Sandhagen is the best deserving guy in this division right now. He was always fighting the best of the best, he’s a company guy, very respectful, hardworking, super talented. I think he deserves it the most. If UFC wants, I’m happy. I want to be busy. I want two more title defenses. I’m just going on a two-week vacation—one week in my country Georgia, with Nina Nina Drama and some friends, seeing cool parts of Georgia, enjoying good food, traveling. Then a week after, I’m going to Asia. After that, I’m coming straight back to support Ilia, and I’m ready whenever UFC wants me. I will fight, no problem.”

Merab Dvalishvili receives champion’s welcome after returning home in Georgia

Merab Dvalishvili returned to his home country on Wednesday and the man who many are now calling MMA’s bantamweight GOAT was greeted quite warmly upon his return. Throngs of fans surrounded the UFC titleholder after he got off of the airplane and Dvalishvili had quite the raucous victory celebration at the airport. Merab Dvalishvili was then seen on top of a double decker bus that had a UFC championship logo adorned on the front as enthusiastic fans riding motorcycles close to the bus clamored to get a visual of the dominant mixed martial artist.

The reception was massive and spotlights an ever growing popularity that Merab Dvalishvili has after notching two title defenses this year against previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov in January and Sean O’Malley a few days ago at UFC 311 and UFC 316, respectively.