Merab Dvalishvili Warns of a New Sean O’Malley: “This Time I’m Not Taking It Easy”

Merab Dvalishvili is expecting a different Sean O’Malley to step into the cage for their upcoming rematch but the former also expects the latter to be dealing with a different version of him inside the octagon. The roles will be reversed from their initial meeting as Dvalishvili will not defend the bantamweight crown against former divisional kingpin O’Malley on June 7 at UFC 316. The reigning UFC titleholder at 135 pounds recently sat down for an interview that was posted to the offficial UFC YouTube channel.

This will be an intriguing career first for Dvalishvili as he also aims to make the sophomore defense of his title reign. ‘The Machine’ made the all important first defense of his beklt agaisnt the previously unbeaten Umar Nurmagomedov by way of a unanimous decisiion at UFC 311 in January. Conversely for O’Malley, this fight will be an immediate rematch for him as he has not competed since losing his strap to Dvalishvili last September in their first fight at UFC 306. Expounding on the specifics of why this matchup is unique and his thoughts on the looming second battle with ‘Suga’, Dvalishvili said.

Image: UFC/Zuffa LLC

“It’s my first rematch, and I feel very relaxed. I was relaxed in the first fight, but now I don’t want to be relaxed, because now I know Sean will change his game plan and he will make some big adjustments. I’m relaxed, but I’m telling myself, “You’ve got to be motivated. You’ve got to be more hungry than what I was in the first fight.”

Merab Dvalishvili reveals toe injury two weeks out from UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili has revealed a toe injury in close proximity to this Sean O’Malley rematch but does not seem dissuaded in the least. The UFC champion reshared a video to his Instagram story that was initilly psoted by vato.gv that shows some noticeable discoloration on Dvalishvili’s foot. Merab Dvalishvili can be heard in the video asking “Why you break my toe, my friend?” to Cameron Sandoval who is a suring 4-0 prospect that last won in LFA in March. Sandoval retorted to Dvalishvili that the latter kicked his head and broke the toe which indicates he jokingly felt the UFC champ was at fault.

Dvalishvili responded by playfully intimating that he would cut off his hindered toe while again reiterating that he felt Sandoval caused the issue.