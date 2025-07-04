Mike Perry Calls Out Nate Diaz for DBX Fight: “His Face Wouldn’t Survive Bare Knuckle”

Mike Perry has put Nate Diaz in his crosshairs for a clash on the DBX circuit as there is a seeming lack of confidence that the former UFC combatant would want to throw down in bare-knuckle with the ‘King of Violence’. While Perry is one of the major figureheads of DBX, it seems that ‘Platinum’ wants to be a player-manager on the Dirty Boxing Championship circuit someday.

The name of Nate Diaz was brought up in this vein with Perry describing him as a desired opponent under the hybrid ruleset of DBX which the BKFC star discussed on a recent episode of his podcast, Overdogs. During this episode when he was asking himself aloud, who takes damage better than himself, Perry said,

“Maybe Nate Diaz sometimes huh?… Nate Diaz, Mike Perry, there’s a fight there somewhere! But these guys wouldn’t do it bare knuckle.”

His Overdogs podcast co-host MacMally responded to this statement regarding the former UFC lightweight title challenger/ former ranked UFC welterweight by quipping,

“Nate’s face would bust up so fast at bare knuckle. Like I mean his face gets cut up just from jabs with gloves on, bro.”

Mike Perry unsure if former UFC champion is keen on fighting him bare knuckle

Mike Perry has not stepped into a live competitive combat sports scenario since his setback against Jake Paul in a boxing bout which took place last July. Perry does seem keen on making a return to the world of gloveless combat though but questions if a former UFC welterweight champion is interested in fighting him in the BKFC ring.

The person that is being referred to here is Robbie Lawler with these two having a history that dates back to their UFC days. A Perry vs. Lawler fight was targeted for UFC 255 in late-2020 with the latter sustaining an injury that scrapped the bout. During a recent interview with Home of Fight, Robbie Lawler was put on blast a bit by Mike Perry as Perry stated [via BJPenn.com],

“Everybody wants to see me beat him up, man. I think he’s scared. He’s too afraid. Robbie’s afraid because I got five bare-knuckle fights. Plus, you know, any street fight I’ve ever had.”

“I don’t know. Has Robbie ever been in a street fight? I don’t think he has. I don’t think people tried him. How could it have happened and not gone on the internet?”