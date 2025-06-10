Miranda Maverick on Potential Rematches After UFC Atlanta and Becoming A Mother

Miranda Maverick is squarely focused on her task at UFC Atlanta but she does have a bit of a peripheral focus on some key rematches someday as well as a pronounced focus on some of the big changes in her personal life in recent times. Miranda Maverick appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of her co-main event fight with Rose Namajunas on June 14th and covered several subjects that touched on potential sequel clashes down the line as well as becoming a mother relatively recently.

During the interview, the number eleven ranked flyweight contender touched on how she wishes she could replay her Jasmine Jasudavicius fight that saw Maverick sustain an eye injury in the second stanza of their contest. Two other contenders within the flyweight top five also got some of Maverick’s attention in this context too though. When asked about if she has rematches on the mind if she gets the ideal outcome against Namajunas this weekend, Miranda Maverick said,

“I mean at some point but honestly I’d rather get the fight back against Erin [Blanchfield] or against Maycee [Barber], you know. I think Maycee’s kind of out of that lineup at this point but I’d love to be fighting Erin again. Jasmine [Jasudavicius] I’d love to fight again too. Honestly at this point, my focus is climbing the ladder. I don’t care who gets put in front of me but I’m focused on Rose right now. I’m going to beat Rose and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Miranda Maverick’s Motherhood Journey So Far

Miranda Maverick is also immersed in mom life now and the surging 125 pound contender described it as ‘the most important cornerstone of life right now.’ When touching upon how much of a change in perspective she has now in terms of the realignment of priorities and how becoming a mom has changed her approach to not just fighting endeavours but for life in general, Maverick stated,

“Well, one, you know, fighting’s always kind of my priority in life or it has been the last 10 years basically. It’s been the dream that I’ve gone after. I’ve still done school, I’ve still had my work. I focused on family in terms of my husband and stuff but the rest of my family’s kind of been put on the back burner, you know. They’re back in Missouri. I’m super close with my family and stuff. But I obviously am not living there right now and I still plan to one day and having Renegade has definitely made it more of the forefront. I would say now family is the main priority. I still as far as time and obligation have to put it towards fighting and stuff.”

“But other things kind of fall to the wayside you know. It puts everything into perspective of ‘you win, you lose a fight, it’s not that big of a deal either way.’ Like yeah there’s the money aspect of it but other than that, you know, if somebody loves you or is supporting you; my little girl is not going to care that I won or lost the fight. She’s just going to care that I’m holding her afterwards, you know, and ultimately that’s what it’s all about. For me, motivation going into this fight is now bigger and better too, you know. I do have something more to fight for literally. I have more money I want to get to be able to support her future and invest in her future.”

Maverick continued, “I want to be able to make it higher in the rankings to where I can continuously do that and kind of make that stamp that I’ve always wanted to make. Now’s kind of my time to shine with that, you know. I’m 27 years old, I finally gotten to that prime level. I’m not just like young up-and-comer anymore. It’s time that I need to put my foot down and make something or not make it at all.”