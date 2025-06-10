Miranda Maverick predicts Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley UFC Atlanta Headliner

Miranda Maverick is set to do battle later this week with a former UFC champion in the penultimate fight of UFC Atlanta but took a bit of time to preview the UFC Fight Night main event that transpires after her contest. Maverick will test skills with Rose Namajunas in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 69 on June 14th. The headliner of this UFC Fight Night will see former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman look to get back onto the winning track as he looks to halt the momentum of surging 170 pound contender Joaquin Buckley.

Both of the main and co-main event clashes have clear divisional relevance with Miranda Maverick vs Namajunas seeing the number eleven ranked contender fight the number seven ranked contender while Usman vs. Buckely sees the number five ranked contender do battle with the number seven ranked contender, respectively. During an appearance on a recent episode of Bowks Talking Bouts covered several subjects relevant to her flyweight division including the big divisioanl movement at UFC 315, Maycee Barber’s last minute pullout vs. Erin Blanchfield, and more.

Maverick did also turn her attentions toward the welterweight category though and when offering up her thoughts on the Usman versus Buckley fight night headliner, Maverick said,

“Yeah, I mean, I think I’m supposed to support Usman because he’s kind of training out here in the Denver area. But I honestly think Buckley’s going to take home the win.”

Miranda Maverick expounds upon her Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley prediction

When asked a follow up question about if that assessment was ‘a rate of activity for each fighter’ kind of consideration or if it’s just Joaquin Buckley‘s time heading into this Kamaru Usman fight, Miranda Maverick stated,

“I think it’s kind of Buckley’s time. I think Usman’s gotten a little older. I think he has shown that he’s gotten slower and a little worse over time, you know. He might have one more one more climb left in him. I’m not sure but I see him as kind of going downhill. I see Buckley as kind of rising to the top and I think some people just have their limit and start going downhill a little bit. I think Kamaru’s still one of the best in the world but I think Buckley’s going to get it done.”