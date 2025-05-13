Natalia Silva Calls Out the Champ: “Valentina Shevchenko Said She Didn’t Know Me – Time to Change That”

Brazil’s Natalia Silva is ready for her shot at Valentina Shevchenko. Natalia Silva has positioned herself as a leading contender in the UFC women’s flyweight division following her unanimous decision victory over former champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315 in Montreal. Silva controlled the bout from the outset, using her movement and striking to outwork Grasso across all three rounds.

Number One Contender Natalia Silva

The judges scored the fight 30-27 in Silva’s favor, marking her seventh consecutive win in the UFC and extending her overall win streak to 13 fights. After the fight, Silva made her intentions clear, stating that her focus is on the championship belt.

She addressed comments previously made by reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko, who had said she did not know Silva, “Valentina once said she didn’t know me, and I think it’s about time she knows me,” Natalia Silva said in her post-fight remarks. She also referenced Manon Fiorot, noting that Fiorot had replaced her in a previous bout when Silva was sidelined by injury, creating potential storylines with both fighters.

UFC Champion Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko is a Kyrgyz professional mixed martial artist and the reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion, widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Born in 1988, Shevchenko has held multiple championship reigns, defended her title numerous times, and is celebrated for her technical skill and dominance in the division.

Natalia Silva is a Brazilian mixed martial artist competing in the UFC women’s flyweight division, currently recognized as a top contender after a series of notable victories, including a unanimous decision win over former champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315. Silva has built a 13-fight win streak and is ranked among the division’s best.

Natalia Silva emphasized her readiness for a title shot, regardless of who holds the belt. Silva described her performance against Grasso as the result of focused preparation. She noted that her use of distance and kicks was effective in neutralizing Grasso’s attacks, and that she was able to avoid most of Grasso’s punches through head movement. Silva expressed satisfaction with her execution, stating, “I trained a lot for this movement, and I’m happy I was able to pull it off.”

With Shevchenko having recently defended her title against Manon Fiorot at the same event, Silva’s victory over Grasso has placed her at the forefront of the title conversation. Fans and analysts have called for Silva to receive a title opportunity following her dominant performance.