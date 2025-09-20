OKTAGON 76: Weichel vs Tounkara Results

Oktagon 76 goes down this Saturday, September 20th at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, Germany. This will be the second consecutive week that OKTAGON has hosted a show, and will be the 11th OKTAGON event of the year. In the main event, we will see German MMA legend Daniel Weichel make his return to the cage vs fellow veteran Abou Tounkara. The co-main event features breakout German Star Frederic “Neanderthal BJJ” Vosgrone as he looks to stay undefeated vs Brazilian Fabio Moraes. This event will feature many other top OKTAGON fighters and matchups such as Peter Gabal vs Denis Frimpong, English fighter James “Honey Badger” Hendin, former kickboxer Alina Dalaslan, and much more. Do not miss the action and make sure to tune in on OKTAGON.tv.

PRELIMS

Georg Bilogrevic (7-4) vs David Hosek (12-7-1) – Middleweight bout (185lbs/83.9kg)

Raul Lemberanskij (7-0) vs Jose Zarauz (26-11-1) – Bantamweight Bout (135lbs/61.2kg)

James Hendin (9-3) vs Ayton De Paepe (13-5) – Featherweight Bout (145lbs/65.7kg)

Hafeni Nafuka (10-3) vs Kevin Enz (4-3) – Catchweight Bout (163lbs/73.9kg)

Fedor Duric (7-1) vs Petru Buzdugan (6-2) – Lightweight Bout (155lbs/70.3kg)

MAIN CARD

Alina Dalaslan (2-0) vs Clara Ricignuolo (3-3) – Women’s Catchweight Bout (132lbs/59.8kg)

Denis Frimpong (6-2) vs Peter Gabal (7-3) – Lightweight Bout (155lbs/70.3kg)

Attila Korkmaz (15-10) vs David Tonatiuh Crol (11-10) – Lightweight Bout (155lbs/70.3kg)

Frederic Vosgrone (4-0) vs Fabio Moraes (7-1) – Light Heavyweight Co-Main Event (205lbs/93kg)

MAIN EVENT

Daniel Weichel (42-15) vs Abou Tounkara (12-6) – Lightweight 3 round Main Event (155lbs/70.3kg)

