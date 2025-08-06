Oleksandr Usyk’s “Beautiful Performance” in Dubois 2 Dispels Prior Low Blow Faking Controversy, per Ukranian Karate Combat Victor

Oleksandr Usyk has recently climbed the mountain once again and holds all of the major heavyweight hardware across the boxing landscape and a fellow Ukrainian combat sports athlete was impressed as he earned his own victory on the same night. Alexander Krutskykh earned a decision win over Shokrukh Kholmuradov at Karate Combat 56 on July 19th and is now 2-0 under the KC banner.

Krutskykh appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched on several subjects including Usyk earning his second win over Dubois, also on July 19th, and in even more emphatic fashion than their first fight. While he resides in Canada, Krutskykh proudly represents both Canada and also represents Ukraine in the Karate Combat pit. When offering up his thoughts on that Usyk victory over Dubois in their rematch to once again become boxing’s undisputed heavyweight champion, Krutskykh said,

“Yeah, honestly like I wasn’t expecting nothing [other] than that, but yeah, I knew he going to finish it. A lot of controversy was [there] about the last fight that he was faking it. He was faking the low blow and a lot of people was hating on that. But I know what kind of person he is and he wouldn’t fake it. He proved that again and in such a beautiful performance. Putting him down like that with such a crazy left hook like that.”

“That was beauty and you know [I’m] happy because he is Oleksandr and I’m Oleksandr. So it’s, you know, we both take the W this night and yeah, that was cool to be part of that. My teammates in my hometown here in Canada, they both streamed Usyk fight and then streamed my fight right after. So that was cool to see, how the gym was supporting me. A lot of people reaching out, supporting, and joining the live stream. So that was very, very special.”

Oleksandr Usyk, Joseph Parker, and what could be next

Oleksandr Usyk is on a generational run with many wondering what his next step could be. On an athletic meritocracy level, Joseph Parker stands out as the obvious next option for the kingpin of the four belt era.

The former WBO heavyweight champion even went into the ring at Wembley Stadium following Oleksandr Usyk’s second win over Daniel Dubois as Parker simultaneously wanted to offer up congratulations to the decorated pugilist but to also drive the narrative around him being next up for Usyk.

Joseph Parker has even used digital media to forward his cause as the New Zealand combatant has also done his own adapted cover of A-ha’s ‘Take on Me’ to fuel more discussion and want from the sweet science community for an Usyk throwdown.