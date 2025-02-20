VIDEO: Roberto Soldic, Last Man To Beat Dricus Du Plessis, Brutally Faceplants Opponent At 171: Qatar

Let it be known — Roberto “Robocop” Soldic is back.

Prior to today’s event, it had remarkably been over three years since Soldic last had his hand raised. Following a defense of the KSW middleweight title in 2021, the Croatian power puncher signed with ONE Championship but went winless across his first two bouts.

A no contest against Murad Ramazanov was followed by a shock stoppage loss to Zebaztian Kadestam in 2023, derailing the hype behind the 30-year-old, who notably knocked out current UFC kingpin Dricus Du Plessis back in 2018.

But it’s safe to say that Soldic got that hype back and then some Thursday in Qatar, where he shared the cage with Dagi Arslanaliev as part of a loaded ONE 171 card inside Lusail Sports Arena.

The bout lasted less than two minutes courtesy of a violent finish from “Robocop,” who landed a thunderous left hand as Arslanaliev threw a kick to put the Turkish welterweight out cold.

While Arslanaliev was lifeless on the canvas, Soldic landed two brutal follow-up shots, the second of which came after the referee had already attempted to intervene.

The result has finally netted Soldic his first victory under the banner of ONE, Asia’s largest martial arts organization.

It remains to be seen what will come next for “Robocop,” especially with the promotion’s apparent move away from MMA competition in recent years, which has left many fighters sidelined and expressing discontent publicly.