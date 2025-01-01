HomeNews
Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant Set For MMA Return After Four-Year Absence: ‘I’m Going To Shock The World’

VanZant could soon be back in the cage.

By Harvey Leonard

Former UFC prospect Paige VanZant is set to make her mixed martial arts comeback in 2025 under the banner of a new organization.

The one highly touted “12 Gauge” started life on MMA’s biggest stage 3-0 but had her momentum stalled by losses to the likes of Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson-Gomez. And a submission setback to Amanda Ribas in 2020 that marked her third setback in four fights ultimately came as the end of her UFC journey.

Since then, VanZant has tried her hand at just about everything, from OnlyFans content creation and professional wrestling away from combat sports to bare-knuckle boxing, influencer boxing, and Power Slap in it.

Now, the 30-year-old Oregon native is set to come full circle with a return to MMA, which she announced during a recent episode of her podcast alongside husband Austin Vanderford.

VanZant revealed that she’s become the latest notable name to put pen to paper on a deal with the newly created Global Fight League (GFL) as it gears up to launch this year.

“I need to be in the gym harder and stronger than ever,” VanZant said. “I’m changing gears again. I’m going to shock the world again. … I’m lucky I’m in such a good position that I do get a lot of opportunities that I get to wade through and pick what kind of sparks my interest the most and what’s the most exciting.

“Yeah, I think that I’m stepping back into the world of MMA,” VanZant added. “They (GFL) offered me a contract and I said, ‘Yes’. So, I’m going back to MMA, and I think this is the perfect opportunity because I definitely didn’t leave MMA because I wasn’t passionate about it anymore.”

The former UFC fighter continued, explaining the appeal of adding her name to the upcoming GFL draft this month ahead of the inaugural season.

“Now there’s this new MMA organization that actually made me really excited to fight for them. They are legit paying their athletes,” she said. “Everyone that I’ve heard that has negotiated their contracts so far is extremely excited and happy.

“They’re doing a pension fund for the fighters, and I think health insurance. … You just never know when it’s over, so I wanna do everything I can to make the most money while I can, and be able to provide for my family forever.”

The GFL is claiming to be firmly fighter-first, with a number of advantages for those who compete under its banner. The promotion is adopting a historically debated format in MMA, with city teams competing throughout the year after choosing a roster of 20 fighters split two per weight class.

Thus far, veterans like Wanderlei Silva, Frank Mir, Alexander Gustafsson, Marlon Moraes and Tyron Woodley make up just some of the prominent but ageing names set to feature in the pool from which teams select their fighters.

