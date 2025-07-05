2025 PFL Europe 2 Results & Highlights: Patrick Habirora Makes Statement With First-Round Head-Kick KO

The second PFL Europe event of the 2025 season took place on Saturday, July 5, with the PFL’s first venture to Brussels, and MMA News has you covered with all the action!

PFL Europe was the initial expansion effort of the Professional Fighters League (PFL), an effort that has since grown out to MENA in 2024. PFL Africa and PFL Pacific will start up this year as well, with the former’s first event taking place in two weeks’ time.

After the first leg of the third PFL Europe season started up in Belfast in May, today’s action continued to see who would advance to the playoffs card, now set for September 26 in France — and that will show who we’ll see at this year’s PFL Europe Championships (also in France) this December.

The card, which took place at the ING Arena, saw seven Belgian fighters compete throughout the 16-fight card — a mix of bantamweight tournament and showcase bouts. And in the main event, Patrick Habirora blew the roof off the venue in his home country with a first-round knockout of UFC veteran Danny Roberts, who was making his PFL debut.

The event was broadcast on DAZN in most countries, as well as being the first PFL Europe card broadcasted in the U.S. on the new PFL app. If you missed any of the action, MMA News has you covered below with the full results and all the highlights below.

2025 PFL Europe 2 Results & Highlights

Main Card:

Welterweight Showcase Main Event: Patrick Habirora def. Danny Roberts via KO (R1, 4:32)

Bantamweight Showcase Co-Main Event: Taylor Lapilus def. Ali Taleb via unanimous decision

Featherweight Showcase: Gaetano Pirrello def. Salvatore Liga via submission (D’Arce choke) (R1, 3:22)

Light Heavyweight Showcase: Boris Atangana def. Bruno Santos via TKO (R1, 0:56)

Welterweight Showcase: Chequina Noso Pedro def. Khamzat Abaev via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card:

Bantamweight Showcase: Movsar Ibragimov def. Gerardo Fanny via submission (Von Flue choke) (R2, 1:42)

Featherweight Showcase: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Mathys Duragrin via unanimous decision

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Dean Garnett def. Tuomas Grönvall via unanimous decision

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Mahio Campanella def. Matiss Zaharovs via unanimous decision

Lightweight Showcase: Catalin Safta def. Nicolas Di Franco via split decision

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Gustavo Oliveira def. Anas Azizoun via KO (R1, 3:25)

Bantamweight Tournament Bout: Jan Ciepłowski def. Julien Lopez via TKO (R1, 3:43)

Women’s Flyweight Showcase: Paulina Wiśniewska def. Jessica Cunha via submission (rear-naked choke) (R1, 4:12)

Featherweight Showcase: Adam Meskini def. Tiziano Ferranti via TKO (R2, 4:56)

Bantamweight Showcase: Levi Batchelor def. Fahdi Khaled via technical submission (Ezekiel choke) (R3, 4:56)

163-Pound Catchweight Showcase: Salvo Giudice def. Brice Belghazi via submission (rear-naked choke) (R3, 2:14)

The first finish of the night!



Salvo Giudice improves to 2-0 with a RNC submission in the third round! 🐍



The first finish of the night!

Salvo Giudice improves to 2-0 with a RNC submission in the third round! 🐍

Levi Batchelor def. Fahdi Khaled

Ezekiel Choke!!! 🐍🐍



Levi Batchelor adds on to the second finish of the night in Belgium!



Ezekiel Choke!!! 🐍🐍

Levi Batchelor adds on to the second finish of the night in Belgium!

Adam Meskini def. Tiziano Ferranti

Adam Meskini with the second round TKO!!!



What a night it is shaping out to be in Belgium!!



Adam Meskini with the second round TKO!!!

What a night it is shaping out to be in Belgium!!

Paulina Wiśniewska def. Jessica Cunha

Official #PFLBrussels Result: Paulina Wisniewska def. Jessica Cunha via submission (rear-naked choke) after 4:12 of Round 1.#PFLBrussels | LIVE NOW

Official #PFLBrussels Result: Paulina Wisniewska def. Jessica Cunha via submission (rear-naked choke) after 4:12 of Round 1.

Jan Ciepłowski def. Julien Lopez

OH MY!



Jan Cieplowski delivers a huge TKO to advance in the @PFLEurope Bantamweight Tournament



OH MY!

Jan Cieplowski delivers a huge TKO to advance in the @PFLEurope Bantamweight Tournament

Gustavo Oliveira def. Anas Azizoun

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR?? 🇵🇹😳



Gustavo Oliveira sleeps Anas Azizoun with a nasty spinning elbow!#PFLBrussels | LIVE NOW

KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR?? 🇵🇹😳

Gustavo Oliveira sleeps Anas Azizoun with a nasty spinning elbow!

Catalin Safta def. Nicolas Di Franco

Catalin Safta def. Nicolas Di Franco via split decision as the action continues in Belgium! #PFLBrussels | LIVE NOW

Catalin Safta def. Nicolas Di Franco via split decision as the action continues in Belgium!

Mahio Campanella def. Matiss Zaharovs

Mahio Campanella wins via unanimous decision and advances to the @PFLEurope Bantamweight Semifinals!



He will face Gustavo Oliveira in the Bantamweight Semifinals!



Mahio Campanella wins via unanimous decision and advances to the @PFLEurope Bantamweight Semifinals!

He will face Gustavo Oliveira in the Bantamweight Semifinals!

Dean Garnett def. Tuomas Grönvall

What A Battle! 👏



Dean Garnett earns the close unanimous decision over Tuomas Grönvall as he advances in the @PFLEurope Bantamweight Semifinals



What A Battle! 👏

Dean Garnett earns the close unanimous decision over Tuomas Grönvall as he advances in the @PFLEurope Bantamweight Semifinals

Ibragim Ibragimov def. Mathys Duragrin

Official #PFLBrussels Result: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Mathys Duragrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).#PFLBrussels | LIVE NOW

Official #PFLBrussels Result: Ibragim Ibragimov def. Mathys Duragrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Movsar Ibragimov def. Gerardo Fanny

VON FLUE CHOKE TO PERFECTION 🤌



Movsar Ibragimov improves to 7-0 after his second round submission!



VON FLUE CHOKE TO PERFECTION 🤌

Movsar Ibragimov improves to 7-0 after his second round submission!

Chequina Noso Pedro def. Khamzat Abaev

Chequina Noso Pedro earns the unanimous decision over Belgium's Khamzat Abaev



Chequina Noso Pedro earns the unanimous decision over Belgium's Khamzat Abaev

Boris Atangana def. Bruno Santos

No time wasted ⏲️



Boris Mbarga Atangana just needed a minute to MAKE A STATEMENT in his PFL Debut



No time wasted ⏲️

Boris Mbarga Atangana just needed a minute to MAKE A STATEMENT in his PFL Debut

Gaetano Pirrello def. Salvatore Liga

Taylor Lapilus def. Ali Taleb

Taylor Lapilus defeats Ali Taleb via unanimous decision in a hard fought Co-Main Bantamweight Bout!



Taylor Lapilus defeats Ali Taleb via unanimous decision in a hard fought Co-Main Bantamweight Bout!

